The Best Temperature For Frying Eggs Depends On How You Like Them

Eggs are one of the most customizable foods in the world, and while we all may have a preferred recipe for scrambled eggs or a specific way we like to boil them, frying eggs gives you a lot of choices, too. Eggs are delicate things that can completely change their form with only slight adjustments in temperature and the cooking surface used. This can be frustrating when leaving the heat a little too high results in rubbery overcooked eggs instead of something creamy and tender, but it also means that you have a lot of power to fine tune the various egg preparation methods to your exact specifications. The reality is that there is no one perfect way to cook an egg. Everyone has their own personal preferences, and your love for a runny yolk may not extend to everyone at the table.

So, Tasting Table reached out to an expert, Nelson Serrano-Bahri, Chef and Director of Innovation at the American Egg Board, to ask about the best temperatures for frying eggs. According to him, everything comes down to your preferred texture when choosing how you like your fried eggs. If you are aiming for a perfectly cooked, tender texture, he recommends a medium-low heat. He explains that "This allows the egg to set gently without becoming too rubbery, while keeping the yolk runny and creamy." He notes that a lower temperature also promises an evenly cooked egg, adding that it "minimizes the risk of browning and burning the whites."