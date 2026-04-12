What Happened To Sara Moulton After Leaving Food Network?
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The year was 1997. The show was called "Cooking Live" and the channel was The Food Network — back before chefs became superstars and food became a social media phenomenon, launching influencers into a stratosphere all their own. Chef Sara Moulton was one of the first Food Network stars before we even understood what that meant, known for both "Cooking Live" and "Sara's Secrets."
Although Moulton earned her place in Food Network's history, not to mention the hearts of home cooks as one of the old guard of celebrity chefs alongside Wolfgang Puck, Ina Garten, Emeril Lagasse and Martha Stewart (to name a few), sadly, it wasn't enough to keep her from getting chopped. "I didn't move, they dumped me. I'll say it," Moulton told Eater in a 2010 interview. "I was part of the old guard and every time a new president comes in they make changes."
She further explained her belief that the decision boiled down to demographics. In her opinion, when the network's numbers indicated that more men (than women) from the ages of 15 to 35 were watching, her show became less popular in lieu of "competition and cleavage." Her incredible run as a Food Network chef ended in 2005.
Sara Moulton still keeps herself busy as a popular guest chef.
Now, almost three decades after launching her first show, Moulton seems busier and more influential than ever. Currently, you can catch her cooking magic on "Sara's Weeknight Meals," which is in the midst of shooting Season 15. Launched in 2008, the show features Moulton's tasty yet healthy home cooked meals that can be made in a jiffy.
Moulton has been featured on multiple other TV shows throughout the years, from "Rachel Ray" to "Good Morning America," for which she also served as their on-air food editor. Perhaps unsurprisingly, she initially earned her stripes as Julia Child's protege on PBS and has since been featured in the documentary about Julia Child.
The chef also has four cookbooks under her chef's jacket thus far, including her most recent release, "Home Cooking 101: How to Make Everything Taste Better." Previous books include "Sara Moulton Cooks at Home," "Sara's Secrets for Weeknight Meals," and "Everyday Family Dinners."
Moulton has also written for newspapers, including a Sunday Suppers column for the The Washington Post Magazine, and a syndicated weekly feature called KitchenWise. She also co-hosted the popular radio show, "Milk Street" with Christopher Kimball for a time.
For the most up-to-date information on Moulton, follow her blog where you can find a smorgasbord of recipes and news. As a star chef, home cook, and TV personality, Moulton's influence cannot be overstated. Not only has she helped shaped the culinary zeitgeist and America's growing obsession with food, her work paved the way for future chefs, notably Anthony Bourdain. Moulton isn't just a legend — she's a legacy in the making.