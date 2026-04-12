What Happened To Sara Moulton After Leaving Food Network?

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The year was 1997. The show was called "Cooking Live" and the channel was The Food Network — back before chefs became superstars and food became a social media phenomenon, launching influencers into a stratosphere all their own. Chef Sara Moulton was one of the first Food Network stars before we even understood what that meant, known for both "Cooking Live" and "Sara's Secrets."

Although Moulton earned her place in Food Network's history, not to mention the hearts of home cooks as one of the old guard of celebrity chefs alongside Wolfgang Puck, Ina Garten, Emeril Lagasse and Martha Stewart (to name a few), sadly, it wasn't enough to keep her from getting chopped. "I didn't move, they dumped me. I'll say it," Moulton told Eater in a 2010 interview. "I was part of the old guard and every time a new president comes in they make changes."

She further explained her belief that the decision boiled down to demographics. In her opinion, when the network's numbers indicated that more men (than women) from the ages of 15 to 35 were watching, her show became less popular in lieu of "competition and cleavage." Her incredible run as a Food Network chef ended in 2005.