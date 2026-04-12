The Affordable Grocery Store Prime Rib That Customers Say Sells Out Fast

Advertising swirls around us in an algorithmic thunderstorm, meaning it's harder to find genuinely better deals these days; but word-of-mouth can be the rainbow that leads you to a pot of gold. When it comes to little-known deals on meat, online discussions can become a more reliable way to discover genuine savings. One such treasure chest is Aldi, and the deal that has lovers of beef roasts grabbing their shovels is the chain's Specially Selected USDA Choice Bone-In Ribeye Roast.

It seems that this excellently-priced prime rib roast isn't new, with many sharing advice on nabbing these roasts (priced as low as $7.99 per pound) for at least three years. "That would be a ridiculous price for that. Like half the price [I] would expect, even for Aldi," says one Redditor in disbelief. This scepticism is, however, countered with several positive accounts of the prime rib purchase. Another Redditor claims, "I picked up a few roasts from Aldi yesterday and was really happy with the marbling!"

This marbling is a key differentiator in the world of meat grading. So it's worth noting that when trying to buy the best prime rib, Aldi's deal is for Choice grade — the silver medal position between Prime (gold) and Select (bronze). As Melissa Cookston of Memphis BBQ Company told Tasting Table, "Really, you only want to purchase Choice grade or Prime grade," explaining that Select can be too lean.