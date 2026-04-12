Florida's Most Famous Cuban Restaurant Is Still Going Strong After 55 Years

Florida has been a melting pot of people and cultures for generations. In a city like Miami, you can turn a corner and find a millionaire, an immigrant, maybe even a president, all in the same spot. However, Cuban culture has perhaps had the most noticeable influence on life in Florida. According to census estimates, the state is home to more than 1.6 million Cubans, the majority of whom live in Miami, where you'll find countless Cuban cafes, shops, and eateries. The most famous of them all is Versailles, a family-owned restaurant that's acted as a hub for Cuban Americans for over five decades.

Located in a vibrant corner of the city's Little Havana neighborhood, Versailles was opened by Cuban native Felipe Valls in 1971. Valls had left his hometown of Santiago de Cuba ten years prior and worked in kitchen equipment sales before saving up enough to open his own restaurant. He eventually built a mini empire, but Versailles is the crown jewel. The location is a cornerstone of the community, known for its warm hospitality, authentic food, and storied past.

The eclectic, French-inspired dining room seats up to 400 people and there's an extensive menu featuring an array of Cuban and American dishes. But the most iconic part of the restaurant is actually the takeout area. Valls is credited with opening Miami's first "ventanita", a walk-up window where people can order traditional Cuban coffee and snacks like guava and cream cheese empanadas and croquetas.