Florida's Most Famous Cuban Restaurant Is Still Going Strong After 55 Years
Florida has been a melting pot of people and cultures for generations. In a city like Miami, you can turn a corner and find a millionaire, an immigrant, maybe even a president, all in the same spot. However, Cuban culture has perhaps had the most noticeable influence on life in Florida. According to census estimates, the state is home to more than 1.6 million Cubans, the majority of whom live in Miami, where you'll find countless Cuban cafes, shops, and eateries. The most famous of them all is Versailles, a family-owned restaurant that's acted as a hub for Cuban Americans for over five decades.
Located in a vibrant corner of the city's Little Havana neighborhood, Versailles was opened by Cuban native Felipe Valls in 1971. Valls had left his hometown of Santiago de Cuba ten years prior and worked in kitchen equipment sales before saving up enough to open his own restaurant. He eventually built a mini empire, but Versailles is the crown jewel. The location is a cornerstone of the community, known for its warm hospitality, authentic food, and storied past.
The eclectic, French-inspired dining room seats up to 400 people and there's an extensive menu featuring an array of Cuban and American dishes. But the most iconic part of the restaurant is actually the takeout area. Valls is credited with opening Miami's first "ventanita", a walk-up window where people can order traditional Cuban coffee and snacks like guava and cream cheese empanadas and croquetas.
A taste of Cuba
"La Ventanita" at Versailles has provided so many meaningful pit stops for immigrants, celebrities, and curious tourists alike over the years, as has the space inside the four walls. From the beginning, the goal of the Valls family has been simple: serve a taste of home at a fair price. The concept quickly attracted droves of customers, and people continue to flock to Versailles for its legendary sandwiches and traditional treats today.
Croquetas have always been a staple on the menu, as have pastelitos — flaky Cuban pastries filled with things like beef or coconut. The restaurant's dine-in menu also features things like steaks, yuca fries, and stuffed green plantains. Since 1998, the on-site bakery has been selling fresh breads, cookies, flans, and cakes. The big hitter, however, is the legendary Cubano sandwich, which has not only been named one of the best Cuban sandwiches in Miami, it also featured in the movie "Chef". In fact, the sandwich even ships nationwide.
All of it this has led to Versailles becoming known as the most famous Cuban restaurant in the world. The site has often been the center of community protests and celebrations, as well as a television backdrop for big news events and political campaigns. Valls passed away in 2022 but Versailles is still going strong under the management of his son and granddaughter who, with the help of their longtime staff members and other relatives, continue to provide Cuban Americans with a piece of home.