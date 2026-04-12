Who Owns Dutch Bros?

Because Dutch Bros is publicly traded, and considered a strong, growing investment, there are both a lot of big names involved and plenty of smaller firms you've never heard of before. The two largest owners of Dutch Bros stock at the end of 2025 were Vanguard Group and Blackrock, which are both massive investment and asset management companies. Neither technically "owns" part of Dutch Bros. Rather, they invest in companies on behalf of clients, but the public doesn't get the details about whose money these companies are spending.

Still, even those two large investors own only 8.71% and 5.74% of Dutch Bros, respectively (via Yahoo! Finance). The long list of other owners is filled out by some names you might know, like T. Rowe Price and UBS, and a ton of other amazingly anonymous sounding business names like Squarepoint Ops LLC. That's all very impersonal for sure, so who is actually responsible for running Dutch Bros as it slings its famous lineup of custom drinks? Well, like any public company, the investors elect a board of directors.

Again, Travis Boersma — who once appeared on an episode of "Undercover Boss" — is on the board, and still a major part of active management. The CEO of Dutch Bros is currently Christine Barone, who came aboard in 2023 after years of executive experience in the food world, including as the CEO of True Food Kitchen and as a member of the Starbucks leadership team. Other board members are currently executives at big names like Nike and Papa Johns. It turns out that, when you get as successful as Dutch Bros, a lot of powerful people want to jump on board.