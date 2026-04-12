Who Owns Dutch Bros?
For years, the American coffee scene has been dominated by two overpowering forces: Starbucks and Dunkin'. But then, suddenly, there was Dutch Bros. Founded in 1992 in Oregon, for years the chain was a mostly regional phenomenon, growing slowly but surely in its home state, Northern California, and the surrounding areas. Even less than a decade ago, most nationwide probably hadn't heard of it. Today, it's the third largest coffee chain in the United States, surpassing older names like Caribou and Tim Horton's as it grew from 470 locations in 2021 to over 1,000 in 24 states. But who actually owns and runs the fastest rising name in coffee? Well, a lot of people do.
Dutch Bros is a publicly traded company, and no one company or person owns the majority of the stock. This is the same situation as rival Starbucks, but not Dunkin', which is owned by a private company called Inspire Brands. Dutch Bros was founded by two brothers, Dane and Travis Boersma, but it is no longer owned by them. Dane sadly passed away in 2009, while Travis took the company public in 2021. Boersma is still a major player in the running of Dutch Bros, sitting on the Board of Directors and working as executive chairman. However, he now owns little of the company, as he sold most of his remaining shares last year for $93 million (not too bad). Now, the current ownership is a motley collection of numerous investment groups.
Dutch Bros is publicly traded with no majority ownership
Because Dutch Bros is publicly traded, and considered a strong, growing investment, there are both a lot of big names involved and plenty of smaller firms you've never heard of before. The two largest owners of Dutch Bros stock at the end of 2025 were Vanguard Group and Blackrock, which are both massive investment and asset management companies. Neither technically "owns" part of Dutch Bros. Rather, they invest in companies on behalf of clients, but the public doesn't get the details about whose money these companies are spending.
Still, even those two large investors own only 8.71% and 5.74% of Dutch Bros, respectively (via Yahoo! Finance). The long list of other owners is filled out by some names you might know, like T. Rowe Price and UBS, and a ton of other amazingly anonymous sounding business names like Squarepoint Ops LLC. That's all very impersonal for sure, so who is actually responsible for running Dutch Bros as it slings its famous lineup of custom drinks? Well, like any public company, the investors elect a board of directors.
Again, Travis Boersma — who once appeared on an episode of "Undercover Boss" — is on the board, and still a major part of active management. The CEO of Dutch Bros is currently Christine Barone, who came aboard in 2023 after years of executive experience in the food world, including as the CEO of True Food Kitchen and as a member of the Starbucks leadership team. Other board members are currently executives at big names like Nike and Papa Johns. It turns out that, when you get as successful as Dutch Bros, a lot of powerful people want to jump on board.