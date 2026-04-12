The Aldi Seafood Snack That Proves Good Things Come Small (And Cheap)

Canned seafood can be the secret pantry weapon that can help you bulk up meals with extra protein quickly, without breaking your budget. Aldi makes tinned fish even more accessible with prices that punch above their weight, like Northern Catch Smoked Oysters packed in cottonseed oil. The ready-to-use pieces deliver smoky flavor straight from the tin and are converting skeptical buyers into regulars. "They are so good and high quality for the price," wrote a shopper on Facebook. A 3-ounce package costs around $1.89.

With a simple ingredient list — smoked oysters, cottonseed oil, and salt — the firm pieces are ready to bring a touch of meaty flavor to snacks and meals. One customer described the texture as velvety. "They're really good on pork rinds," wrote a fan on Facebook. "My kids love these," added another. The package is ASC certified, which means the oysters are farmed responsibly, and customers are pleased.