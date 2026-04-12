The Aldi Seafood Snack That Proves Good Things Come Small (And Cheap)
Canned seafood can be the secret pantry weapon that can help you bulk up meals with extra protein quickly, without breaking your budget. Aldi makes tinned fish even more accessible with prices that punch above their weight, like Northern Catch Smoked Oysters packed in cottonseed oil. The ready-to-use pieces deliver smoky flavor straight from the tin and are converting skeptical buyers into regulars. "They are so good and high quality for the price," wrote a shopper on Facebook. A 3-ounce package costs around $1.89.
With a simple ingredient list — smoked oysters, cottonseed oil, and salt — the firm pieces are ready to bring a touch of meaty flavor to snacks and meals. One customer described the texture as velvety. "They're really good on pork rinds," wrote a fan on Facebook. "My kids love these," added another. The package is ASC certified, which means the oysters are farmed responsibly, and customers are pleased.
A convenient pantry staple
Aldi shoppers have described the taste as umami and salty — a combination that makes the oysters tempting to eat right out of the can, despite well-placed intentions to make an easy charcuterie board with herbs, shallots, and nice crackers. "This is one tin fish I enjoy," wrote a shopper on TikTok. Other shoppers drain the can, mix the oysters with cream cheese, and use the spread to slather onto Triscuits to serve. Some pile oysters onto Saltines and top them with hot sauce.
For heat seekers, Northern Catch also makes a red chili version of the smoked oysters, and the spicier version has attracted its own following. Note that these products aren't sold in California due to a law passed regarding cadmium and lead, and several shoppers have expressed hesitation at the cottonseed oil, but for those who do take them home, the reports are solid.