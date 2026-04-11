The 6 Most Affordable Vegetables To Plant In Your Garden, According To A Farmer

There's nothing quite as tranquil and rewarding as tending a garden, particularly one devoted to growing your own vegetables. A veggie garden can be a simple, sustainable, and enjoyable way to prioritize fresh and nutritious food in your life, so long as you stock up on all the tools you need to keep your garden healthy. And considering the state of the economy, the hobby can also double as a humble and practical solution to ever-increasing grocery costs. According to the USDA's Consumer Price Index, grocery prices are expected to increase 3.1% in 2026, meaning a little self-sufficiency could have a big impact on your grocery budget. Whether you're using a few containers on a balcony or have a spacious backyard patch, you too can engage in this fulfilling hobby.

To get some insight on how to start and which vegetables you can grow on a budget, we spoke to an industry expert: farmer William Henpenn from Umbel Roots Farm, who works with the Graton Resort & Casino. Henpenn, who is dedicated to growing organic, seasonal produce on the farm, offered some recommendations for the most affordable vegetable plants that you can grow in your garden. The process of growing your own veggies can be time-consuming and costly, considering some crops require extra water, special care, expensive fertilizers, or hyper-specific climates. Henpenn's suggestions are low-cost yet still allow you to enjoy fresh, nutritious produce.