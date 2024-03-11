Western Celery Vs Chinese Celery: What's The Difference

Although vegetables may seem like a straightforward pantry staple, each one actually comes in a surprising number of varieties. Take celery, which comprises three common versions in a single species. In addition to the long, green, and stalky vegetable you're already familiar with, there's the underrated celeriac, cultivated for its root. Plus, there's also Chinese celery, or leaf celery, which looks like a smaller, leafier version of Western celery with skinnier stalks.

Visually, Chinese and Western celery may be fairly similar, but you won't want to confuse the two vegetables. Chinese celery is all about its strong aroma, which infuses dishes through the use of both leaves and stems. Peppery in raw form and sweeter when cooked, it's a plant marked with a distinct culinary character and tradition.

Meanwhile, Western celery is also a cornerstone ingredient, typically featured in dishes cooked in Europe, North America, and Africa. A foundational aromatic often complemented with onions or simply a raw ingredient on its own, it's a grocery store stalwart that's both common and simultaneously underappreciated.