If You Prefer A Milder Taste, Green Garlic Is Your Answer

Garlic is one of the most popular — and oldest — ingredients in global cuisine. People have been cultivating and cooking with garlic for around 5,000 years, and it shows no sign of falling out of fashion. Its rich history as a cooking ingredient is matched by its history as a natural medicine. It is a common sentiment, in fact, that there is no such thing as too much garlic, and our kitchens reflect the truth in that. Whether in bulbs on the counter or dried and pulverized into garlic powder, it is rarely far out of reach for cooks. But there is one variation of garlic that you may be underutilizing: green garlic.

While you may have seen green garlic before, it's probably not what you think of when you imagine garlic. Green garlic, also known as spring garlic or young garlic, doesn't resemble mature garlic in appearance. Its green leaves and long stem don't appear similar to mature garlic, which has papery skin and clove-filled bulbs. But in fact, they are the same plant, and green garlic can be the same kitchen workhorse. The young garlic plant carries the same distinct flavor and aroma as mature garlic but has a fresher, sweeter, and milder taste that adds a new dimension to your favorite garlicky dishes. A farmer's market favorite and a staple ingredient of many Asian cuisines, green garlic is one more way to bring garlic's magic to your cooking.