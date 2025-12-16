The Lettuce You Can Grow Indoors For Fresh Salads All Winter

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When the trees shed their leaves and the bright greens of summer fade to dull browns, the world takes on a certain persistent bleakness. These long dormant periods between growing seasons were always very difficult for me, and nothing soothed the soul like a planter full of plants in the window. Each winter I would set up a wire shelving unit against a south-facing glass door and fill the shelves with lettuces, herbs, scallions, and all manner of winter vegetables well-suited to indoor growing. In our industrialized modern age, we no longer suffer an absence of fresh produce in the winter months, but there really is nothing like growing it yourself.

If you want your little indoor garden to produce as well as it can, it's important that you plant the right types of plants. When it comes to lettuce, the best results come from the loose-leaf or low-light/temperature varieties. Seeing a bit of green growth each day lifts your spirits in a way that is hard to describe, and a salad made with fresh lettuce out of your miniature winter garden will always taste better than anything you buy at the store. The produce aisle has already taught you a bit about the different types of lettuces, though perhaps not enough to prepare you for the multitude of options you will find when you first crack a seed catalog in preparation for planting your indoor winter garden. Worry not, though; really, you can divide lettuces into two groups: leaf lettuces and head lettuces.