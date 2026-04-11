12 Common Foods That Are Dangerous To Eat Raw

When I started culinary school (longer ago than I would care to admit), I had dreams of moving around massive kitchens, getting to experiment with all sorts of exotic ingredients, studying at the elbows of chefs who had stories careers both here and in restaurants abroad. I had worked in kitchens before starting culinary school, dogging dishes and prepping vegetables. I was ready to shed my greasy dishwasher's apron and don the white coat of a chef. I wanted to get to the food of it all and just disappear into the decadence of melted butter and seared steaks.

Imagine my surprise, then, when I started my program and found out that the first six weeks were devoted to food safety, all culminating in an exam that would determine whether or not we would be able to continue on to the actual task of food handling. Instead of cooking, my first month and a half of culinary school was spent learning the complicated names of various food-borne pathogens, the proper temperatures that meat, fish, and dairy needed to be stored at, and how to prevent cross-contamination. I studied harder for my food safety exam than any other test I had ever taken. Everything I learned from that first chapter of school has stuck with me in the ensuing decades of my time in food service.

Cooking food to the proper temperature is a crucial method of making sure that what you're eating is safe. Some of the items on this list might surprise you with how dangerous they can be when eaten raw, but take my word for it when I say that when it comes to food-borne illnesses, it is always better to err on the side of caution.