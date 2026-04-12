Roasted Sweet Potatoes Come Out Better With This One Easy Change

Roasted sweet potatoes are fairly straightforward — you can simply toss them into the oven whole. However, with just a tiny bit more intention and technique, they can come out even better — try slicing them in half and roasting them cut side down, skin side up. It's a small detail, but it changes the texture and eating experience completely. This technique caramelizes the edges and helps develop a concentrated, sweet potato-ish flavor with a soft interior that isn't too wet or gluey.

There are some common mistakes everyone makes when roasting vegetables, and not understanding the science of the oven — and how moisture and heat move through the potato as it cooks — is one. Sweet potatoes are starchy, but they're also full of water and sugar, which is why they take slightly longer to cook than white potatoes. When you roast them whole, the moisture is trapped inside the skin, or "jacket." The potato essentially steams itself before it has a chance to roast — the distinction being the application of wet heat vs. dry heat.

Cooked in the oven whole, sweet potatoes often end up very soft, like a pudding, but not very caramelized. When you cut them in half and roast them in dry heat, skin-side up, the cut surface is exposed to the roasting pan's heat, allowing moisture to evaporate and the sugars to concentrate and brown. (If you want even more crunch, you can add an unassuming pantry staple of cornstarch.) That evaporation is what leads to better browning and deeper flavor. As water leaves the surface, the natural sugars in the sweet potato begin to caramelize in the heat, creating darker edges and a more complex, almost toffee-like flavor.