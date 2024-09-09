8 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Roasting Vegetables

Choosing the best pan for roasting vegetables might seem like a no-brainer. A roasting pan may sound like the obvious choice, but it's not the best tool for this particular job. Roasting pans are typically made with sides that are inches high, which is one of the characteristics of what makes a roasting pan stand out from a regular one. This creates depth in the pan to accommodate whole chickens, turkeys, and large cuts of meat. Roasting pans are also built to hold metal racks that are used to support the meat and poultry as it cooks, keeping it from resting on the bottom of the pan.

Pans with high sides do not create an ideal scenario for roasting vegetables. The goal when roasting is to have veggies that cook up crisp on the outside with tender centers. If your pan has sides, it will trap heat within the pan, creating steam. This steam will soften your vegetables, and they won't undergo the Maillard reaction, which would cause them to brown and deepen their flavor.

Instead, for roasting vegetables properly, choose a sturdy sheet pan with a rimmed edge. The edge will catch any oil or juices, preventing them from spilling. Remember that cookie sheets are not interchangeable with baking pans. Cookie sheets have no rim, which makes it easy to slide cookies from, but this is not the best option for retaining any juices that develop when roasting vegetables.