Do Sweet Potatoes Actually Take Longer To Roast Than Regular Potatoes?
Potatoes are one of the most versatile and nutrient-rich foods available. With so many ways to prepare them, roasting is an ideal method to tenderize your favorite tubers to perfection. Of the many different types of potatoes, looking at regular white potatoes versus sweet potatoes offers insight into the differences between these seemingly similar vegetables. Whereas both are nutritious, have a peel, and a dense inside, they are not even from the same plant family. They also have varying cook times depending on the size and specific type of potato, with some variations indicating a longer time to roast sweet potatoes than regular white potatoes and vice versa.
It will usually be a matter of between five to 10 minutes of difference between cook times, depending on a number of factors. When preparing any type of potato for roasting, it's vital that you chop them into similarly sized pieces to ensure everything gets consistently cooked in the roasting process. For example, if you roast a batch of Yukon Gold potatoes with sweet potatoes, you'll want to cut all the potatoes into approximately one inch sized pieces and start by roasting the Yukon Gold potatoes first, adding the sweet potatoes to the pan after about 10 minutes before letting them continue roasting together until done.
Hot tips for roasted potatoes
With all the potato roasting hacks you'll wish you knew sooner, the most basic of all is taking time and having patience to get any type of potatoes to thoroughly cook for delicious results. Base your roasting times on the size and application of your potato dish, as well as the amount of heat. For example, roasting a whole sweet potato at 350 degrees Fahrenheit will take just over an hour, while roasting a whole white potato at 425 degrees Fahrenheit will take just under an hour. If you chop your potatoes into uniform-sized pieces and roast either at 425 degrees Fahrenheit, the roasting time will be cut nearly in half to approximately 30 to 35 minutes for either white or sweet potatoes, provided you keep a keen eye on your oven to check for doneness.
Of course, the next aspect to consider is flavor. Both white and sweet potatoes can take on a variety of different seasonings, with regular white potatoes best suited to a savory profile and sweet potatoes leaning in the opposite direction. To prepare an unforgettable roasted sweet potatoes recipe, keep it simple by roasting the potatoes in wedge shapes and seasoning with olive oil, flaky salt, and freshly ground black pepper to serve with a drizzle of rich balsamic vinegar sauce. White potatoes roasted with dill and topped with a sprinkle of fresh parsley are always a classic. Any way you want to roast your preferred potatoes will yield a delightful dish.