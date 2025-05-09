Do Sweet Potatoes Actually Take Longer To Roast Than Regular Potatoes?

Potatoes are one of the most versatile and nutrient-rich foods available. With so many ways to prepare them, roasting is an ideal method to tenderize your favorite tubers to perfection. Of the many different types of potatoes, looking at regular white potatoes versus sweet potatoes offers insight into the differences between these seemingly similar vegetables. Whereas both are nutritious, have a peel, and a dense inside, they are not even from the same plant family. They also have varying cook times depending on the size and specific type of potato, with some variations indicating a longer time to roast sweet potatoes than regular white potatoes and vice versa.

It will usually be a matter of between five to 10 minutes of difference between cook times, depending on a number of factors. When preparing any type of potato for roasting, it's vital that you chop them into similarly sized pieces to ensure everything gets consistently cooked in the roasting process. For example, if you roast a batch of Yukon Gold potatoes with sweet potatoes, you'll want to cut all the potatoes into approximately one inch sized pieces and start by roasting the Yukon Gold potatoes first, adding the sweet potatoes to the pan after about 10 minutes before letting them continue roasting together until done.