The Unassuming Pantry Staple To Add To Roasted Sweet Potatoes For Extra-Crispy Results

We love sweet potatoes when they're fluffy and thick, but eating the spud in its crunchy form is equally enjoyable. The delicately crisp texture tastes heavenly in the form of caramelized, earthy sweet potatoes, but it takes more than just turning up the heat to get the right results. The next time you're roasting sweet potatoes, grab some cornstarch to give the dish a better bite.

Cornstarch is key for thickening gravies and velveting meat, but it's also the answer for making roasted vegetables extra crispy. It seems odd that the powder responsible for giving beef and broccoli that delectably silky texture can also give veggies a harder exterior, but it all comes down to science. When cornstarch is exposed to higher temperatures, the starch's molecules bind together, keeping the water at bay and giving food a crisp surface. Sweet potatoes have a high water content, and with cornstarch, the liquid stays within the surface, resulting in sweet potatoes with a caramelized coating and tender interior.

Once the potatoes are cut to your liking, sprinkle them with a dash of cornstarch. You don't want the sweet potatoes to turn out sticky, so one tablespoon for every pound of sweet potato is a good ratio. If you don't have the product at home, cornstarch substitutes like potato or tapioca starch will do. Toss the sweet potatoes in the powder until they're evenly coated, then proceed with sprinkling oil and spices onto the vegetables before roasting.