The Unassuming Pantry Staple To Add To Roasted Sweet Potatoes For Extra-Crispy Results
We love sweet potatoes when they're fluffy and thick, but eating the spud in its crunchy form is equally enjoyable. The delicately crisp texture tastes heavenly in the form of caramelized, earthy sweet potatoes, but it takes more than just turning up the heat to get the right results. The next time you're roasting sweet potatoes, grab some cornstarch to give the dish a better bite.
Cornstarch is key for thickening gravies and velveting meat, but it's also the answer for making roasted vegetables extra crispy. It seems odd that the powder responsible for giving beef and broccoli that delectably silky texture can also give veggies a harder exterior, but it all comes down to science. When cornstarch is exposed to higher temperatures, the starch's molecules bind together, keeping the water at bay and giving food a crisp surface. Sweet potatoes have a high water content, and with cornstarch, the liquid stays within the surface, resulting in sweet potatoes with a caramelized coating and tender interior.
Once the potatoes are cut to your liking, sprinkle them with a dash of cornstarch. You don't want the sweet potatoes to turn out sticky, so one tablespoon for every pound of sweet potato is a good ratio. If you don't have the product at home, cornstarch substitutes like potato or tapioca starch will do. Toss the sweet potatoes in the powder until they're evenly coated, then proceed with sprinkling oil and spices onto the vegetables before roasting.
Try these other tips for crispy roasted sweet potatoes
Using cornstarch to form a protective barrier is a great way to get the crispiest sweet potatoes, but coupling it with other methods ensures that you get perfect results every time. After sprinkling the cornstarch over the sweet potatoes, make sure you give each cube plenty of space on the baking sheet. When the veggies are crowding one another on the pan, the hot air won't move as freely, resulting in steaming rather than roasting.
Cooking the spuds at the right temperature will also give you the best roasted sweet potatoes. For a crispy finish, 425 degrees Fahrenheit is the sweet spot. Due to the potatoes' higher water content, high heat ensures that the liquid dries up quickly, giving the dish a firmer texture. Along with the high heat, you can help your potatoes crisp well with a sweet coating. Yes, the sweet potatoes already have a honeyed taste, but marinades and seasonings with sugar caramelize well when roasting, making them a prime choice for sweet potatoes.
Coat the potatoes in an orange zest and cinnamon marinade, with balsamic vinegar and garlic, or honey, miso, and ginger. The flavors make the sweet potatoes pop, and you can use them to roast other hardy vegetables. Heat up the sweet potatoes with Brussels sprouts, carrots, fennel, and onions for a crispy medley.