I Hosted A Food Network Show For 6 Seasons. Here's What It Was Really Like Behind The Scenes
It's been a while since I filmed my show on Food Network, but those days are still very fresh in my mind. The series, called "Quick Fix Meals," aired on Food Network for six seasons, and the entire catalogue of episodes is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Discovery+. It was a wild, exciting ride, but I can assure you, it wasn't my plan.
In the early 1990s, I was living and working in New York City. I was also getting my master's degree in nutrition, so it was a busy time. I spent my days in the test kitchens of Family Circle magazine, creating recipes and writing articles. At night, I attended New York University. The days were long but entirely fulfilling. I adored the folks at the magazine, and we had fun generating content for our avid readers. I also enjoy acquiring knowledge, especially when it comes to food and dietetics, so my evenings at NYU were equally rewarding.
At this point in my life, I wholly expected a career in nutrition and food writing, and I was excited about that prospect. And then everything changed.
How I was discovered
I can sum up my introduction to television in two words: cranberry sauce. One day, while working at Family Circle magazine, I was asked to fill in for a coworker who was scheduled to do a live cooking segment on the local New York news — that night. It was Thanksgiving week, and the magazine suggested I make homemade cranberry sauce. I confessed, "My cranberry sauce is typically the shape of the can, but sure, I'll do it."
I whipped up a recipe, the news crew arrived, and the segment went well. The next day, a producer from NBC called, and that Sunday, I made Christmas cookies with Al Roker on the "Today" show. The following weekend, I made pancakes with Harry Smith on "CBS This Morning." The shows kept coming and included "Fox & Friends," "Good Morning America," "The View," and many more. I also started a weekly health segment on CNN.
At the same time, Food Network launched with several classic shows, and I appeared regularly on a show called "Food, News, and Views" with David Rosengarten and Donna Hanover. I did everything from cooking segments to product reviews. Food Network noticed.
It took several years, but the network eventually reached out and asked if I would screen test for a new show called "Quick Fix Meals." Again, I said, "Sure." I went to the studio, did my shtick in front of a green screen, and got the gig. The rest, as they say, is history.
The house in Connecticut
The first few seasons of "Quick Fix Meals" were filmed in a beautiful, historic home in Greenwich, Connecticut. When I first arrived on set, I was stunned by the enormity of it all. There was a large crew of about 40 people, a beautiful kitchen that had been transformed into a television studio, and a lovely, detached garage that morphed into a state-of-the-art prep kitchen. Was all this for me? It was overwhelming, and I was humbled.
The crew was incredibly kind and held my hand every step of the way. To be fair, I was raw talent, so I needed guidance. Apparently, I also needed a makeover. On day two of filming, production was halted so I could get shimmering highlights in my hair. "It will look better under the lights," they said. They weren't wrong. Of course, we had to re-shoot day one so that everything matched.
I loved those days in Connecticut. The pace was easy, the crew was exceedingly professional, and it felt like I was hanging out with family. There was only one problem. Since the garage/prep kitchen was several steps away from the main house and makeshift studio, production was slower than desirable. We often had to wait for ingredients to be swapped in and final dishes to be photographed. That was fine by me, but the show was doing quite well in the ratings (even Rachael Ray took note), and Food Network wanted more. And they wanted it faster.
The move to Chelsea Market
While in Connecticut, I filmed one show per day. Food Network realized that if it moved the production in-house to Chelsea Market in Manhattan, we could shoot at least two shows per day, using the existing internal staff. That meant double the output with a much smaller crew, so that's what we did, but there was one huge drawback with that.
I was so excited to work in Food Network's glorious Manhattan digs, it didn't occur to me that it also meant putting 40 freelancers out of work. Sure, it wasn't entirely up to me, and the move likely would have happened anyway, but I was naïve about the situation. And I can assure you, I burned a bridge with the executive producer in Connecticut. Production was moving in-house, so there was no need for her, or the rest of the crew in New England. The family bond I felt was broken and has never been repaired.
Guilt aside, the experience of working in Chelsea Market was amazing. My days weren't as frenzied as some of the network's timed competition shows, but they were busy. We filmed two shows per day and often had time to shoot extra promotional content.
I had a brand-new team, a shiny new studio, and I was ready to roll. I was also living in Arizona at the time, so during my three-week-long shoot schedule, I stayed in a swanky hotel in the Meatpacking District of Manhattan.
A typical day on set
A classic day went like this: I started my mornings at the hotel gym. After a quick shower, I walked two blocks north to Chelsea Market, always with wet hair, no matter the season. I mention my hair because when I arrived on my first day, my new hair and makeup person said, "Oh, your hair is wet." A simple miscommunication quickly became a running joke.
Before heading upstairs to the studio, I grabbed coffee at Eleni's (now closed) and took note of the whimsical cupcakes and cookies I would buy for my sons before heading home. I recall buying SpongeBob and Pokémon characters regularly.
Hair and makeup were followed by wardrobe, and then I entered the studio. The crew was always on deck with bright smiles, the food was prepped and ready, the lighting was vibrant and perfected, and the prompter was queued. Take note, the only scripted part of the show was my opening commentary and tag line, "You know, I truly believe that cooking three delicious weeknight meals is a cinch, as long as you plan ahead, and plan smart." I filmed two shows in about eight hours, with plenty of breaks for recharging batteries (literally and figuratively).
One of my favorite parts of every day was the label reveal. The team dedicated to replacing brand labels with fake ones was very creative. Many included my son's names, like frozen peas labeled "Luke's Peas," and a tub of yogurt stamped "Kyle's Greek Yogurt."
When my kids stole the show
I was thrilled to have my family on set. In Season 3, my parents joined the holiday episode, and we cooked, laughed, and dined together. Now that they're both gone, it's a show I'll cherish forever.
In Season 6, my sons flew from Arizona to New York to appear in the episode titled "New Quick Fix Classics." Their presence on set was as magical as it was stressful. Here's why: Minutes before filming started, Food Network got cold feet, concerned about potential liability issues. Thankfully, I convinced the producers that my boys would behave. It was a bit of an empty pledge.
My sons were seated at the end of my kitchen counter. I gave them busywork (pulling basil leaves from the stems) to keep them occupied during filming. Boys being boys, they decided it would be fun to throw the basil into the skillet while I cooked. But since Food Network was worried about safety, my sons weren't near the cooktop. Basil flew everywhere. I laughed, but I'm certain the folks in the control room didn't.
In the second segment, my kids made ice cream sundaes with various toppings, including colored sprinkles. Luke grabbed huge handfuls of sprinkles for his concoction, and they scattered everywhere, multiple times. Kyle, being the older brother, called him out for wasting food. Again, I thought it was comical, but it was a mess. Now that they're older, my sons love sharing that silly episode with their friends.
Final thoughts
I'm very fortunate to have spent several years of my life at Food Network. Not only did I host "Quick Fix Meals," but I also hosted some prime-time specials, including "Robin to the Rescue," where I visited people's homes and solved their mealtime dilemmas. I met many incredible Food Network chefs and was honored to be a part of the team.
Although hosting a TV show wasn't on my radar, it became a noteworthy chapter in my life. From the early days in New England to walking the red carpet at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival, to wrapping up Season 6 in New York, every moment was special.
The time in Connecticut was authentic and cozy, and I enjoyed the family-like energy. When I agreed to move production in-house, I learned a valuable lesson about my hard-working crew. The time at Chelsea Market was more hectic but equally rewarding. I made great friends and enjoyed crafting delicious meals for fans. I believe I'm an educator at heart, so I relished sharing my cooking prowess with viewers. Throughout the years, I grew as a person, chef, and food writer (I've authored 11 cookbooks so far). I've also become a dependable friend and colleague.
But perhaps the most valuable aspect of my time at Food Network, and what I hold closest to my heart, is the content with my family. I'll always have those memories to view and share, and I can tune in anytime for a giggle.