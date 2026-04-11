I Hosted A Food Network Show For 6 Seasons. Here's What It Was Really Like Behind The Scenes

It's been a while since I filmed my show on Food Network, but those days are still very fresh in my mind. The series, called "Quick Fix Meals," aired on Food Network for six seasons, and the entire catalogue of episodes is currently streaming on Amazon Prime and Discovery+. It was a wild, exciting ride, but I can assure you, it wasn't my plan.

In the early 1990s, I was living and working in New York City. I was also getting my master's degree in nutrition, so it was a busy time. I spent my days in the test kitchens of Family Circle magazine, creating recipes and writing articles. At night, I attended New York University. The days were long but entirely fulfilling. I adored the folks at the magazine, and we had fun generating content for our avid readers. I also enjoy acquiring knowledge, especially when it comes to food and dietetics, so my evenings at NYU were equally rewarding.

At this point in my life, I wholly expected a career in nutrition and food writing, and I was excited about that prospect. And then everything changed.