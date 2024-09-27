How To Serve Canned Cranberry Sauce So It Actually Looks Appetizing

Love it or hate it, there's no denying that cranberry sauce is a fall holiday staple that's not likely to go away anytime soon. Some people believe it's not truly Thanksgiving without a log of canned cranberry sauce sitting in the middle of the table. Just because your cranberry sauce comes out of a can, and might be more jello than sauce, doesn't mean you can't dress it up to give your festive centerpiece a run for its money. Canned cranberry is often an afterthought for most holiday spreads, with many slopping out the coagulated log onto a plate, slicing it into rounds, and calling it a day. But we're here to save your aesthetics and to advocate for a different way to do canned cranberry this year.

When it comes to canned cranberry presentation, we encourage you to get creative. The simplest way to get the crinkle out of the cran is to throw it into a pot over heat to slightly warm the mixture until it takes a more organic form. We encourage you to try folding fresh cranberries, with a little bit of orange zest, cinnamon, and a splash of port if you're really ambitious. By adding cranberries, you're not only giving the single-note cranberry sauce more texture but also re-introducing more of that sour kick that's lost with all the sugar in the can. The added orange zest breaks up the monotonous mountain of ruby red. While the cinnamon and port will add more complex flavors to the canned cranberries while turning it into a legitimate-looking dish that you (sort of) cooked.