This NYC Eatery Has People Crossing Borough Lines For Its Pierogies
Many great NYC restaurants have started in apartments. When Krzysztof Poluchowicz, known as Chris, and Andrzej Kińczyk (Andrew) arrived in New York from Poland, there were flavors of pierogis they missed from home, and the answer was hosting pierogi parties in their apartment. Though they were not trained chefs, the concept was a hit, and the Pierogi Boys moniker stuck. The two first opened in Brooklyn's DeKalb Market Hall before settling into a shop in Ridgewood, Queens, where Polish delicacies and an attached grocery store have both become draws.
"THE BEST pierogi me and my fiancé have tried ever in NY. Me and him are both Ukrainian and have lived in Poland, and out of all the places we have tried, these taste exactly like homemade traditional Polish pierogis," wrote a fan on Google. Pierogi Boys has been noted as a welcoming neighborhood spot that attracts morning coffee drinkers and evening diners sipping pickle martinis and wine. The homemade pierogis are said to be the real deal: pillowy, golden pieces packed with potato and cheese or sauerkraut and mushroom. The pickle soup has been described as briny, creamy, and not to be missed. "Best pierogis I have ever had, if I could give more than 5 stars I would. Taste, presentation, temperature and seasonings on point," gushed a customer on TripAdvisor.
Authentic flavors served with local appeal
Now with two locations, one in Queens and one in Brooklyn, New Yorkers have options to sample from Pierogi Boys. Plates made with beets and heirloom tomatoes mirror the changing seasons, while deviled eggs topped with trout caviar and served with pork schnitzel make year-round appearances. Mixed sampler platters of pierogi and kiełbasa are served at the Brooklyn outpost, and for around $15 a plate, you can feast on an assembled spread without having to make too many decisions. "One of the best things we ate in New York," wrote a customer on TripAdvisor. "We had some of the mushroom and some of the potato pierogis and they were amazing! So hot, the sour cream dip was immense... Cannot recommend highly enough!" Another customer praised the samplers for both the volume and variety.
In Queens, frozen pierogi can be purchased to take home alongside imported snacks, canned fish, and Polish mayonnaise. A daytime menu runs from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. with Polish kiełbasa hot dogs; egg and cheese sandwiches packed with sauerkruat, dill havarti, and herbs; and sourdough served with plum jam and butter. Wednesday through Sunday, dinner is served from 5 until 10 p.m., with dishes like crispy potato pancakes served with smoked trout rillette and duck confit. For a true taste of Poland, New Yorkers can visit different boroughs instead of booking a flight.