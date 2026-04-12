This NYC Eatery Has People Crossing Borough Lines For Its Pierogies

Many great NYC restaurants have started in apartments. When Krzysztof Poluchowicz, known as Chris, and Andrzej Kińczyk (Andrew) arrived in New York from Poland, there were flavors of pierogis they missed from home, and the answer was hosting pierogi parties in their apartment. Though they were not trained chefs, the concept was a hit, and the Pierogi Boys moniker stuck. The two first opened in Brooklyn's DeKalb Market Hall before settling into a shop in Ridgewood, Queens, where Polish delicacies and an attached grocery store have both become draws.

"THE BEST pierogi me and my fiancé have tried ever in NY. Me and him are both Ukrainian and have lived in Poland, and out of all the places we have tried, these taste exactly like homemade traditional Polish pierogis," wrote a fan on Google. Pierogi Boys has been noted as a welcoming neighborhood spot that attracts morning coffee drinkers and evening diners sipping pickle martinis and wine. The homemade pierogis are said to be the real deal: pillowy, golden pieces packed with potato and cheese or sauerkraut and mushroom. The pickle soup has been described as briny, creamy, and not to be missed. "Best pierogis I have ever had, if I could give more than 5 stars I would. Taste, presentation, temperature and seasonings on point," gushed a customer on TripAdvisor.