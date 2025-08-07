Don't Serve Homemade Sour Cream Dip Without Doing This First

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Sour cream dip might be the easiest dip recipe out there. You stir spices and herbs directly into a sour cream container, et voilà — you've created sour cream dip! It comes together in a matter of seconds, but there's one crucial step to take before serving your homemade dip that really improves upon its flavor: It needs an overnight stay in the fridge before you serve it.

Resting the dip has the same effect as letting meat and fish sit in a marinade or cooking soups and stews the day before serving them. The hours-long stint in the fridge ensures all the spices, aromatics, and herbs infuse into the sour cream to the fullest extent. An overnight rest in the fridge also has textural benefits to your sour cream dip. Sour cream isn't the thickest, especially after it's been sitting out while you stir a bunch of spices into it. Some sour cream dips add even more liquid seasonings, further thinning its consistency. Refrigerating the dip firms it up nicely. If you're using dehydrated aromatics, such as onion flakes or freeze-dried garlic, a long rest rehydrates them, providing more textural depth. While a day's rest does your dip a world of good, it doesn't last very long in the fridge. Don't try to make it more than three days in advance since the longer it sits in the fridge, the bigger the risk of separation and spoilage.