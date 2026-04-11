Why Meat Became A Must-Have For Boomer Dinners

Those Baby Boomers are a unique generation, to be sure. After the bleak years of World War II, the United States had both a population surge and an enormous economic expansion, creating a new middle class that would have cultural repercussions for years to come. Even today, Boomers remain an influential generation — especially when it comes to the dinner table. As a surprise to exactly no one who grew up with Boomer parents, they really, really love their meat. And there's some very good reasons for why.

During the 1930s and '40s, meat was expensive and not always readily available. The Great Depression devastated families economically, so luxury goods like beef, chicken, or pork were saved for special occasions or only used in tiny portions to flavor vegetables and dried staples like beans. Right after that, WWII rolled around, where prized goods like coffee, sugar, and meat were once again rationed to make sure overseas troops had enough to eat.

For people who lived through these hard times (often called the Greatest Generation), meat came to symbolize prosperity and security. So it's no wonder that when the war stopped and people began having kids, families went a little crazy on the meats. There's quite a few outdated Boomer cooking habits, and going whole hog on, well, hogs is one of them. Serving generous portions of beloved Boomer dishes like beef stroganoff and meatloaf was one way for parents to express financial success and stability after years of being deprived. Salisbury steak literally became a status symbol.