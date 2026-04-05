Bologna Vs Spam: Here's What Actually Makes Them Different

Unfortunately, bologna and Spam are often united by a less-than-stellar reputation, unfairly maligned by many as cheap and unappetizing mystery meat, despite their enduring popularity. Yet those prepared to give these products a fair shake should understand that bologna and Spam are markedly different in their ingredients, the method of their production, and the many ways they can be utilized in the kitchen.

Firstly, bologna — much like hot dogs or cooked bratwurst – meets the USDA standard for cooked, cured sausage, whereas the USDA considers Spam a luncheon meat. Bologna is a uniquely American deli meat which, as the name suggests, drew its inspiration from Italy, and specifically the Italian sausage mortadella. However, though they share common ingredients, mortadella is distinguished by visible chunks of pork fat weaved throughout the sausage, while U.S. government regulations require that bologna has a more uniform texture.

Spam claims to only have six ingredients — a blend of pork including ham, salt, sugar, water, potato starch, and spice but it contains three stabilizers and preservatives (sodium nitrite, sodium ascorbate, and triphosphates). After the meat has been ground, the other ingredients are added, and the resultant mixture is vacuum-sealed inside Spam's distinctively shaped metal cans, then actually cooked in the can before being cooled. While Spam is exclusively made from the meat of pigs, bologna can draw from several different animals, usually a combination of pork with beef, turkey, or chicken. After being finely ground, the bologna mixture is packed into a sausage casing before being cooked or smoked, after which the casing may be removed.