What To Do With Chicken That Was Cooked Too Long In An Instant Pot

Since using the wrong setting might result in overcooked chicken, we wanted to know what the right setting to cook chicken in the Instant Pot would be. We asked Morante, and she said, "Honestly, I use the basic 'Pressure Cook' setting for just about everything, including chicken." But, the settings aren't the only determinant of perfectly cooked Instant Pot chicken; timing and ingredients also matter.

According to Morante, "One really foolproof preparation is salsa chicken, which is in my book "The Ultimate Instant Pot Cookbook". The chicken cooks in its own sauce, which is essentially just jarred salsa, some liquid, and spices." This method ensures great flavors and textures, and is easy to customize, meaning you can swap a red salsa for a green salsa, for example. You can even switch the cuisines altogether by using an umami-rich and aromatic Asian sauce blend of hoisin, soy, honey, and rice vinegar for a Chinese takeout-style meal.

Despite its name, the Instant Pot isn't as quick as you'd think. So, a useful hack to preheat the Instant Pot and speed up the cooking process is to employ the "saute" function. Turn on the appliance's saute setting as you prepare the sauce and chicken, or even use the preheated pot to actually saute aromatics or other seasonings, before adding your chicken and sauce. If you want to make a complete meal, you can cook two different dishes at once in your Instant Pot by placing the chicken on the bottom, and rice or veggies on top, separated by a trivet or steamer basket.