What Paul McCartney Considers A 'Proper Dinner' After A Show

Paul McCartney has written some of the most intricate bass lines in rock history. But, when this former Beatle is chowing down, he keeps it pretty simple. In an interview with vegetarian activism platform Meat Free Monday (of which he is a co-founder), McCartney shares that he tends to fast on show days, and after the performance is over, he enjoys a "proper" dinner. "Tonight, I'm having a pasta olio — pasta with oil — with little vegetables mixed in. Some broccoli, cauliflower, a bit of carrot, and I think tonight we're going to have a fake 'chicken' patty chopped up into that. So, it's a pasta with fake 'chicken' patty and vegetables," he told the outlet.

Pasta olio is a simple, quintessential Italian pasta comprising long, ribbon-style pasta dressed in olive oil thickened with salt and a bit of starchy pasta water. Typical accouterments include garlic, dried red pepper flakes, and fresh herbs like parsley, all finished with grated Parmesan. In fact, many of the traditional dishes in the "cucina povera" cooking philosophy center on veggies. But, for a pop of plant-based protein, McCartney's tried-and-true after-show dinner adds vegetables and "fake" chicken into the mix.

McCartney has followed a vegetarian diet since 1975, inspired by animal welfare ethics more than health concerns. As part of his lifetime of animal rights activism, he launched the Meat Free Monday campaign in 2009.