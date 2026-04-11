The Crunchy Topping That Makes Pizza Night 10X Better

Americans eat three billion pizzas per year, according to the Economic Times, so it's a safe bet there are almost no topping variations that haven't been tried by someone. Most pizzas don't offer much texture variation in those toppings, though. You might get a little crunch from well-done pepperoni, but for the most part, it's the crust that does all the heavy lifting when you need something crispy. But it doesn't have to be that way. The secret to adding a burst of flavor and crunch is crispy onions.

Whether you make them yourself or use a brand like French's crispy fried onions, they can elevate any pizza. The best way to use them is to sprinkle them on a finished pizza while it's still hot, right before serving. You don't want to add them as a topping before you bake the pizza, as that will cause them to soften up. If you want them to stick better, you can grate enough cheese on top of the onions to cover them. Then flash the pizza under a broiler just long enough to melt the cheese without softening the onions. Otherwise, you can sprinkle the onions on the same way you would extra Parmesan or red pepper flakes.

Crispy onions are a perfect textural contrast to soft, melty cheese, or chewy pizza dough. The salty, umami flavor works with tomato sauce just as easily as a white sauce, pesto, or barbecue. They bring a new dimension to any time-tested classic pizza in a way that takes a good thing and makes it even better.