A Sprinkle Of Panko Is The Crunchy Topping Your Pizza Needs

Looking for a little crunch on your pizza? If you've never heard of sfincione, a Sicilian pie topped with breadcrumbs, you may want to give it a try. Its standout elements include anchovies, caramelized onions, and a slowly fermented dough — but its signature characteristic is its crunchy, cheesy surface layer. Breadcrumbs are typically combined with olive oil and grated cheese, which serve to sandwich the softer ingredients (sauce, cheese, toppings) in between a crispy bottom and top.

While sfincione is perhaps the most well-known example of a pizza garnished with breadcrumbs, you don't have to follow this recipe exactly to make a pie with a deliciously crispy topping. For the crunchiest results possible, go with panko breadcrumbs instead. Unlike typical breadcrumbs, which are just made from toasted slices, panko comes from a white bread without crusts. The result is drier crumbs that resist absorbing oil more than their regular counterparts, producing crispier crusts on whatever has been coated in them. When you sprinkle the panko crumbs on top of your pizza, you won't get a full-blown outer crust that mirrors the bottom one exactly. Instead, you'll get just enough crunch to balance out all that gooey mozzarella, similar to a breadcrumb coating on a baked mac and cheese — the perfect textural upgrade for your favorite pie.