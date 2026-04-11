We Tried 8 Grocery Store Bakery Cinnamon Rolls — The Best Are $2.50 Apiece, But So Worth It
There's nothing like a warm, gooey, freshly baked cinnamon roll for an indulgent pick-me-up dessert. If you're short on time and don't much feel like baking, checking out the bakery section of your local grocery store is an easy alternative. Though a somewhat pricey offering, Tasting Table determined that the Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls from Whole Foods Market are the very best of all grocery store bakery cinnamon rolls.
Featuring pastries made with wholesome ingredients and a wide array of delectable desserts, it's no secret among Whole Foods customers that this grocery store has one of the best bakeries around. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this variety from Whole Foods comes out on top because it hits all the marks of a classic cinnamon roll in terms of taste and texture while presenting a distinctly different look and feel upon first blush. Boasting a croissant-like exterior with a tender interior and plenty of luscious cinnamon sugar swirled within, the rolls are topped off with a perfect portion of rich cream cheese icing.
Depending on your specific grocery store, a pack of four can set you back up to $10 or more, making it one of the higher-priced items in Tasting Table's rankings. With that said, sometimes a small splurge can effectively brighten your day. Customer raves further bolster the opinion that these sweets are worthwhile.
Why fans favor Whole Foods' cinnamon rolls
It's worth noting that Whole Foods also offers a take-and-bake version of these popular pastries, which keeps the icing and rolled dough separate, should you have the time and inclination to prepare them at home. These have been referred to on Reddit as "Whole Foods 'viral' cinnamon rolls." Of course, if time is of the essence, then the ready-to-eat version from the grocery store should be your go-to.
One TikTok reviewer says of the roll, "It's delicious, I would totally get this again. Cream cheese frosting is absolutely on point. It's not too sweet, it has the right cream cheese flavor, and there's a ton of cinnamon in this." The reviewer also asserts that the price point for four cinnamon rolls comes out to a comparable or even lesser price than one would spend buying a cinnamon roll from a cafe rather than a grocery store bakery.
Even among a chorus of praise, there are still a handful of dissenting opinions. One Reddit user mentions, "Not interested. The amount of sugar and lack of flavor is astonishing." Of the heavy icing, a user comments, "I would definitely be scraping that off wow just the look of that thickness just turn me off."
If you're curious about these grocery store baked goods, keep an eye out at your local Whole Foods. They might just become your favorite once-in-a-while treat.