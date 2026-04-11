We Tried 8 Grocery Store Bakery Cinnamon Rolls — The Best Are $2.50 Apiece, But So Worth It

There's nothing like a warm, gooey, freshly baked cinnamon roll for an indulgent pick-me-up dessert. If you're short on time and don't much feel like baking, checking out the bakery section of your local grocery store is an easy alternative. Though a somewhat pricey offering, Tasting Table determined that the Cream Cheese Cinnamon Rolls from Whole Foods Market are the very best of all grocery store bakery cinnamon rolls.

Featuring pastries made with wholesome ingredients and a wide array of delectable desserts, it's no secret among Whole Foods customers that this grocery store has one of the best bakeries around. Per Tasting Table's assessment, this variety from Whole Foods comes out on top because it hits all the marks of a classic cinnamon roll in terms of taste and texture while presenting a distinctly different look and feel upon first blush. Boasting a croissant-like exterior with a tender interior and plenty of luscious cinnamon sugar swirled within, the rolls are topped off with a perfect portion of rich cream cheese icing.

Depending on your specific grocery store, a pack of four can set you back up to $10 or more, making it one of the higher-priced items in Tasting Table's rankings. With that said, sometimes a small splurge can effectively brighten your day. Customer raves further bolster the opinion that these sweets are worthwhile.