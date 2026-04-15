The Aldi Checkout Step That Drives Customers Nuts

Aldi can make for surprising finds and deeply discounted pantry staples, but not every shopper is thrilled with the full shopping experience. Bagging your own groceries at the end of the checkout is not sitting well with American shoppers, and the pressure to quickly stuff bags with purchases as the cashier begins to scan the next customer's items can contribute to anxiety and stress. For shoppers who grew up with someone else bagging their groceries, this moment can feel like an annoying thing about shopping at the store.

Aldi cashiers are known to be fast, which helps keep store costs low and traffic moving, but groceries pile up quickly at the end of conveyor belts. For a customer not familiar with the experience, the panic-inducing rush can be less than desirable as products are hastily shoved into bags. "It's not our job to bag customers stuff, that's why we have the bagging station," clarified a worker on Reddit. Though, upon first glance, this might seem like some sort of business strategy intended to reduce overhead costs, European shoppers are well acquainted with the practice. Aldi, a store with German origins, adopted the standard practice found in many European markets. While European customers are used to bagging groceries, American shoppers have been slower to warm up to it.