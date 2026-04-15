The Aldi Checkout Step That Drives Customers Nuts
Aldi can make for surprising finds and deeply discounted pantry staples, but not every shopper is thrilled with the full shopping experience. Bagging your own groceries at the end of the checkout is not sitting well with American shoppers, and the pressure to quickly stuff bags with purchases as the cashier begins to scan the next customer's items can contribute to anxiety and stress. For shoppers who grew up with someone else bagging their groceries, this moment can feel like an annoying thing about shopping at the store.
Aldi cashiers are known to be fast, which helps keep store costs low and traffic moving, but groceries pile up quickly at the end of conveyor belts. For a customer not familiar with the experience, the panic-inducing rush can be less than desirable as products are hastily shoved into bags. "It's not our job to bag customers stuff, that's why we have the bagging station," clarified a worker on Reddit. Though, upon first glance, this might seem like some sort of business strategy intended to reduce overhead costs, European shoppers are well acquainted with the practice. Aldi, a store with German origins, adopted the standard practice found in many European markets. While European customers are used to bagging groceries, American shoppers have been slower to warm up to it.
Planning a smart shopping strategy at Aldi
Some Aldi shoppers have complained about bagging their purchases, but others enjoy it, turning the experience into a side-quest race or intentionally packing bags to preserve the shape of purchases. "I much prefer bagging my own groceries! My grapes don't get crushed and I keep my bananas away from cold and frozen items!" wrote a shopper on Facebook.
Other seasoned Aldi shoppers have found methods that work for them, like throwing items back into the cart and bagging later at the bagging station or in the car, or having bags ready to go before the cashier begins to scan items. "Just get a cart even if you're only getting a few things. It makes everything easier," suggested a shopper on Reddit. Another customer recommended an operational approach that begins by placing harder, heavier products on the conveyor belt first — like jugs and cartons — before softer, more fragile purchases like eggs and bread are set down. Though the strategy can take some getting used to, some of those special Aldi hidden gems and cheap pantry staples can be worth the momentary inconvenience.