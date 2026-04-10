This Texas Gas Station Bakery Is Quietly Famous For Its Kolaches
Driving through Texas can offer a different kind of road trip experience. The state's gas station foods are like nothing else in the country, offering up snacks and treats of all kinds that are difficult to come by elsewhere. At Czech Stop, a bakery and gas station in West, Texas, kolaches have become a major draw. These plump, pillowy pastries packed with an assortment of fillings offer enough variety to keep long stretches of road interesting. Fruit and cream cheese fillings provide a sweet reward for drivers and passengers, and savory sausage varieties can fuel the next leg of your journey.
Reviewers have gone out of their way to sample some of the delicacies baked onsite at this gas station. "The bakery items are phenomenal. The atmosphere less so, but don't let that deter you from coming in and getting REAL kolaches and sausage rolls," wrote a fan on TripAdvisor. "They were some of the best kolaches we have ever had. There were several varieties of fruit with or without cream cheese," added another, who noted it was easy to get on and off I-35, and the place is easily worth repeat visits.
Authentic kolaches served up roadside
West has become a kind of kolache capital of Texas, as Czech immigrants made the area their home in the late 1800s and brought their baking traditions with them. Czech Stop has been serving travelers since 1983. On the walls, you'll see autographed images of noteworthy visitors. "Amazing authenticity," wrote a happy reviewer on Google. "I know why they have been in business for over 40 years."
Fridges packed with sausages are available for travelers to carry items home, and pre-made sandwiches are ready for the taking. Pies, cookies, and breads are also available to take away. Though long lines can form, they tend to move quickly and service is fast. For those who don't want to wait, Czech Stop accepts advance orders, so you can call the day before to make sure your maple twist, kraut, fudge nut brownies, hummingbird cake, and honey bear cookies are ready for you before you arrive. And once you've sampled kolaches, try out some other unexpected gas station eats in Texas.