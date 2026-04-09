How Gordon Ramsay's Love For In-N-Out Shaped His Vegas Burger Joint

Gordon Ramsay has a reputation for being high-strung and making high-end food. But when it comes to burgers, the inspiration for his Las Vegas-based Gordon Ramsay Burger restaurant came somewhere more casual. In an episode of the Mythical Kitchen podcast as seen on YouTube, Ramsay describes that moment of inspiration, gushing about how much he loves the California fast food chain, In-N-Out Burger. For a chef whose name has become synonymous with high standards, he comes across as very down to earth, calling the chain "incredible" and praising how "everything is sourced locally." Identifying the perfection of In-N-Out's simplicity, he notes that "it's a perfect drive-thru."

Who among us has not gone to a great fast food spot like In-N-Out and pondered how to recreate the magic at home? That regular-guy delight is endearing because Ramsay experiences the same rapture we all do on the first bite. Yet, he has the mind, technical skills, and resources of one of the most TV-famous chefs in the world. When he opened his first burger spot in Vegas, he was told repeatedly that it wouldn't work, so like a hamburger-Willy Wonka, he took to the lab.

Ramsay describes spending "about nine months" working through different blends of chuck and rib, trying to figure out how to stand out and approximate the pleasure of biting into a Double Double — his favorite In-N-Out order. Then came the breakthrough. "The secret, the turning point for me," he shared, "is when I started basting the burgers in Devonshire butter." It makes sense, as a British chef, that he would call on his cultural sense memory to aid his American burger ambitions.