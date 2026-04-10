Run To Costco For This Kirkland Sweetener Shoppers Prefer Over Honey

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Though honey is often seen as a quality default sweetener, some Costco shoppers are piling a different ingredient into their carts: Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave, sold in packages that contain two 36-ounce bottles. Agave syrup doesn't harden and crystallize like honey can, which means spoonfuls can be quickly drizzled on top of treats or used in recipes. "This is one of the best tasting ones and value I've tried," noted a shopper on Amazon, who adds agave to their daily coffee.

Some reviewers note that the sweetener, labeled as USDA organic, offers a neutral taste that lacks some of the floral undertones of honey. "Agave is very sweet, so a little goes a long way," advised one fan on Amazon. "It is also low-glycemic so it shouldn't cause sugar spikes." In addition to its usefulness and mild taste, agave can be lighter on the wallet than pricier honey.