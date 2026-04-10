Run To Costco For This Kirkland Sweetener Shoppers Prefer Over Honey
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Though honey is often seen as a quality default sweetener, some Costco shoppers are piling a different ingredient into their carts: Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave, sold in packages that contain two 36-ounce bottles. Agave syrup doesn't harden and crystallize like honey can, which means spoonfuls can be quickly drizzled on top of treats or used in recipes. "This is one of the best tasting ones and value I've tried," noted a shopper on Amazon, who adds agave to their daily coffee.
Some reviewers note that the sweetener, labeled as USDA organic, offers a neutral taste that lacks some of the floral undertones of honey. "Agave is very sweet, so a little goes a long way," advised one fan on Amazon. "It is also low-glycemic so it shouldn't cause sugar spikes." In addition to its usefulness and mild taste, agave can be lighter on the wallet than pricier honey.
Agave is a sweetener with perks beyond the drizzle
Using agave instead of sugar for baking can be easily achieved, but since it can run very sweet, use slightly less than what is called for in cups or teaspoons of sugar. Agave is also thinner in consistency than honey, making it easier to incorporate in cocktail and mocktail recipes. Some Costco shoppers have used the Blue Agave to enhance homemade margaritas, where the sweet addition lets the other ingredients shine. Others use it in iced matcha lattes, noting that the addition doesn't compete with the flavor of the tea itself and simply adds a clean sweetness to the taste.
"Have used this product for years and absolutely love it," states a satisfied customer on Amazon. "It doesn't go bad in storage so I buy large quantities at a time with no fear of using it before an expiration date." For Costco members used to buying in bulk, the two-pack Kirkland Signature Organic Blue Agave is an easy yes.