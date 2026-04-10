Gumball Machines Used To Be The Forefront Of Every Grocery Store. Here's Why They Disappeared

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An ode to you, you jawbreakingly-tough spheres of technicolor chewing gum. Gumball machines were once situated at the front area of seemingly-every drugstore, supermarket, shopping mall, and movie theatre in the U.S.. But, now, they've mostly disappeared. What happened?

The coarse concept of the vending machine dates back to ancient times, but to foodies today, gumball machines were a fixture of grocery trips during childhoods from the '50s through the early 2000s. The modern gumball machine has been sitting near storefronts since the 1910s, and by the middle of the century, kids at supermarkets nationwide were "qwazy" for Quisp cereal and eager to spin the machine knob for Double Bubble gumballs. No audience-engaging theatricality was spared; some taller gumball machines shot a single gumball down a spiraling slide, which eager consumers could view on its descent through the machine's glass pedestal base.

From a proprietary standpoint, gumball machines and coin-operated mechanical horse rides grabbed the attention of kids, tugging both at mom's skirt hem and at her wallet. Plus, parents were able to use the promise of the gumball machine on the way out of the supermarket to incentivize good behavior during the weekly grocery trip. A Reddit thread in r/70s asks, "Whatever happened to gumball machines? They were the highlight of my being dragged to the store." By the 1980s, gumball machines had reached their apex. However, to understand the decline of the gumball thereafter, it's worth noting that grocery shopping looked pretty different during the '80s.