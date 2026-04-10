How One Cartoon Character Reshaped Donut Culture And Marketing
Food and fandom often go hand-in-hand with so many iconic desserts from film and television we wish we could try. Whether attempting to make fictional foods real or crafting recipes based on real foods as they appear in cartoons, comics, video games, shows, and movies, there's a lot of room for culinary creativity. As a lifelong fan, it's no secret to me that Homer Simpson of "The Simpsons" is best known for his love of donuts, so much so that he is inextricably linked to the popular pastry in the hearts, minds, and tummies of most fans.
While some may posit that the notably wacky cartoon character is a driving force behind donut sales and marketing, The Dutch immigrant origins of donuts brought this dessert to New York (then called "New Amsterdam") around the 19th century. When "The Simpsons" debuted in 1989 and began its run as a regular series in 1990, with it came a new love of donuts inspired by Homer's insatiable appetite. Today, many shops in the U.S. and even around the world pay tribute to this delightful dessert.
San Diego's Donut Bar features an offering called "The Homer," a pink-glazed, rainbow-sprinkled donut modeled after the fictional one. In December 2025, Dunkin' Donuts in Korea released an entire Simpsons-themed holiday menu, complete with a pink sprinkled donut and themed packaging. Even a spot in Montreal, Quebec, called Homer Donuts boasts a colorful array of goodies inspired by "The Simpsons" and other cartoon confections.
Taking inspiration from Homer Simpson's donuts
Among the many popular types of donuts including Long Johns, crullers, and maple bars, the style most commonly associated with Homer Simpson is a classic glazed donut with pink frosting and colorful sprinkles. Though the character will eat just about any donut available, this particularly vibrant variety has made an ideal vessel for sales and marketing efforts both directly related to the animated series and in efforts made to appease sweet lovers far and wide. In fact, this specific style of donut is featured in the Springfield, U.S.A. area of Universal theme parks along with other fan favorite foods such as the Krusty Burger and Flaming Moe cocktail.
Having tried one of these real-life versions of the fictionalized food myself, it definitely tastes like it came right out of a cartoon, bearing a saccharine sweet taste that can easily overwhelm. If you don't live near a Universal theme park but want to try your hand at a homemade version of Homer Simpson's beloved donuts, there are a number of fun methods to fulfill your fandom-driven foodie desires.
Rather than frying the treats, try a glazed mini baked donuts recipe, which turns the classic "colossal" donut into a diminutive dessert. Add red food coloring to the glaze until it turns pink and top the donuts with a generous shake of rainbow sprinkles. For an even more Homer-like treat, enjoy your donuts alongside a responsible serving of "Duff" or your preferred brand of beer.