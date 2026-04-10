How One Cartoon Character Reshaped Donut Culture And Marketing

Food and fandom often go hand-in-hand with so many iconic desserts from film and television we wish we could try. Whether attempting to make fictional foods real or crafting recipes based on real foods as they appear in cartoons, comics, video games, shows, and movies, there's a lot of room for culinary creativity. As a lifelong fan, it's no secret to me that Homer Simpson of "The Simpsons" is best known for his love of donuts, so much so that he is inextricably linked to the popular pastry in the hearts, minds, and tummies of most fans.

While some may posit that the notably wacky cartoon character is a driving force behind donut sales and marketing, The Dutch immigrant origins of donuts brought this dessert to New York (then called "New Amsterdam") around the 19th century. When "The Simpsons" debuted in 1989 and began its run as a regular series in 1990, with it came a new love of donuts inspired by Homer's insatiable appetite. Today, many shops in the U.S. and even around the world pay tribute to this delightful dessert.

San Diego's Donut Bar features an offering called "The Homer," a pink-glazed, rainbow-sprinkled donut modeled after the fictional one. In December 2025, Dunkin' Donuts in Korea released an entire Simpsons-themed holiday menu, complete with a pink sprinkled donut and themed packaging. Even a spot in Montreal, Quebec, called Homer Donuts boasts a colorful array of goodies inspired by "The Simpsons" and other cartoon confections.