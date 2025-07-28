10 Iconic Desserts From TV And Film We Wish We Could Try

Ever been casually enjoying a movie or TV series, only to be hit with some serious dessert cravings? We've all been there. One minute you're flat out on the couch, and the next you're contemplating whipping up a sweet treat. But, can we really be to blame? After all, there's something rather satisfying about the way food is portrayed on screen. Perhaps it's a towering cake, a perfectly plated pastry, or a totally tempting slice of pie. Even animated desserts can get our mouths watering! And, with these decadent creations often woven deeply into the story, they become all the more memorable. Thus, many on-screen desserts have become rather iconic amongst film lovers and foodies, having been recreated by keen home bakers around the world.

From rich, chocolatey cakes that ooze indulgence, to vibrant, sprinkle-topped donuts and ultra-creamy milkshakes, we've rounded up 10 of the most tempting desserts from TV and film. These treats are sure to capture your imagination, leaving you wishing you could reach through the screen and try a bite. Let's be honest, who wouldn't want to sample the freshly baked delights at The Grand Budapest Hotel, or swipe a spoonful of "the grey stuff" just to see what the fuss is about? So, let's kick off this delicious lineup and perhaps get some homemade dessert inspiration along the way.