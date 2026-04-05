You Probably Haven't Tried This Budget Steak Cut — Here's Why José Andrés Recommends It

Some of the underrated cuts of meat can offer a delicious meal without requiring you to dip too far into your wallet. Different cuts of steak may not be familiar to every home cook, but with suggestions from renowned chef José Andrés (stay tuned for his upcoming cookbook "Spain My Way") shoppers can head to the butcher's counter knowing just what to ask for. "Arañita," what is known as oyster steak, explains Andrés, is taken from the inside of an animal's hind leg. Andrés is a huge fan of the piece. "It's like a skirt steak but with more inter-muscular fat, so treat it simply, over embers with a nice sprinkle of salt at the end," Andrés told Tasting Table. The cuts are well-marbled, leading to a piece of meat that offers both satisfying texture and juicy, beefy taste.

Beyond its flavor, the arañita has another appeal. The unique cut of meat is known as the butcher's secret, so if you ask for it, you'll look like a cook in the know. Since there are two of these cuts per animal, the meat can be tricky to find, but those who do manage to track it down will be met with an affordable and deeply flavorful cut.