Oyster Steak Is A Cut Of Beef Everyone Should Try

A big part of the joy of food is the act of discovery, and one of the most surprising things you can find is a cut of steak you've never heard of before. Most slices of beef are household names in America. Porterhouse, flank, New York strip — even if you don't know what these cuts of steak actually are, you've heard the names. So when someone starts throwing around a name you've never heard before, you're intrigued. Did they invent a new part of the cow?

The reality, of course, is that cutting beef actually gives people creative leeway for where to slice, and there are also rare or less-wanted cuts that are popular regionally but take time to find a mainstream audience that prefers to stick to the classics. But underrated cuts of meat are always worth a try, and an oyster steak should be proof of that.

The oyster steak is also called a spider steak, but its American name comes from its shape, which resembles the meat of an oyster. It's a rare cut because it comes from a very specific part of the cow, inside the hip of the animal's rear legs, meaning there are only two oyster steaks per cow. It looks like a tangled web of muscle and fat strands, hence the spider name, and it comes from a part of the cow that doesn't do too much work. If you know your steak cuts, you know that combo is a recipe for deliciousness.