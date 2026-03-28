Gordon Ramsay's Unexpected Mayo Mix-In Makes A Spicier Steak Sandwich

British chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay is known for both his aggressive on-screen persona and his recipes for high-end British traditional dishes like beef Wellington, but he also makes plenty of simple, mouth-watering dishes that are easy to recreate. In a video short on his YouTube channel, Ramsay shows how to make a simple yet delicious steak sandwich at home. Most of the ingredients are fairly traditional, like ciabatta bread that he toasts in a pan, seared steak, onions, arugula, and a mayo spread.

In the video, we see Ramsay sear a steak with onion rounds in a pan, which is then braised in soy and Worcestershire sauces, followed by slicing the steak, then building the sandwich. But the real magic from this sandwich comes from the wasabi mayo he makes. Ramsay dollops a large spoonful of mayonnaise into a bowl, followed by a squeeze of wasabi paste and a splash of rice vinegar. Ramsay uses at least a tablespoon of S&B Premium Wasabi Paste, but feel free to use more or less to your liking, depending on your wasabi heat tolerance. In the video, he also adds a spoonful of the savory brown pan liquid that he's been braising onion slices in to the bowl, but if you're not simultaneously doing this as well, feel free to skip it. You could add a few dashes of Worcestershire sauce and soy sauce to the mayo mix to include those salty, savory notes from Ramsay's pan liquid if you're wanting to more closely follow his exact recipe.