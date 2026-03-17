Transform Leftover Corned Beef Into These Taco Tuesday Staples In No Time
There are quite a few things about Ireland that tend to shock Americans. One of them is that we don't actually eat corned beef. There is a similar product known as spiced beef in some parts of the country, and roast beef is one of the most common dishes eaten by Irish families, but as far as corned beef and cabbage goes, that's a truly Irish American dish that actually stems from the Jewish neighborhoods of the Northeast –- where many Irish immigrants lived during the early 20th century.
Either way, there's no denying that corned beef is an essential part of America's St Patrick's Day celebrations, and if you happen to have some left over this week, you can transform it in a number of inventive dishes, like stir fries, soups, or a plate of delicious Mexican-inspired tacos. Corned beef is essentially just salt-cured brisket. The spices used in a typical corned beef recipe are quite mild, like bay leaves, peppercorns, and mustard seeds, giving it a robust but nuanced flavor that doesn't overpower much.
So, the meat can be easily paired with a taco seasoning mix, and you can balance the rich, savory flavor with sweet salsas and vibrant slaws. Plus, the tender, fatty meat pairs so well with a crunchy taco shell, and you can easily pull it apart to create a filling more akin to a traditional shredded beef taco.
What to pair with corned beef tacos
All you really need to do is cut the corned beef up into small pieces and swap it into any ground beef taco recipe. But there are some toppings that go especially well with corned beef. A crunchy salsa will provide a gorgeous contrast to the soft meat, and a creamy sauce will blend everything together.
Use ingredients like cabbage, carrots, salt, and an acid such as lime juice or apple cider vinegar to make the slaw, adding yogurt and mayo if you like. Hot sauce and jalapeños will add some welcome heat to the sweet corned beef, and some mustard will also give it a bite. You could even cook the meat down with stout to really add an Irish twist, and sauerkraut works a topping too if you're a fan. Red onions, Irish cheddar cheese, and avocados are also all great ideas.
If you want to experiment, you could always create a corned beef hash and turn these into a delicious breakfast complete with scrambled eggs. Soft tortillas work just as well too, as do tortilla chips — corned beef nachos, anyone? And taquitos and tostadas are always options. If you still have leftover corned beef you can always use it to make robust baked potatoes or sheet pan Rueben sliders. Just don't tell any Irish family members about such plans.