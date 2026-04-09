The Tomato Swap That Makes BLTs Taste Like $20 Cafe Sandwiches

A well-made BLT is a thing of beauty. With crispy bacon, fresh lettuce, and a juicy tomato, this sandwich requires little to deliver texture and taste. Yet when peak season passes, and fresh tomatoes are tough to come by in stores, there's another ingredient that can pull its weight and elevate your BLT. Tomato jam can bring equally satisfying flavors to your meal, plus additional notes of ginger or red pepper flakes.

Unlike a watery winter tomato, tomato jam keeps the sandwich from turning soggy while still delivering a bright, fruity hit that complements smoky bacon and balances the stack. If you want to double down on the classic, add tomato jam alongside fresh tomato slices. Spreading tomato jam onto a slice of toasted bread is the kind of condiment that can bring just enough moisture to the sandwich and help keep ingredients in place. Though it is a small addition, this is the kind of culinary touch that separates a mediocre meal from a lunch you'd shell out $20 for at a cafe.