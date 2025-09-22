The Simple Tricks For Picking The Best Tomato Every Time

There's nothing tastier than a sweet, juicy, and perfectly ripe tomato. At the same time, there's also nothing more disappointing than a hard and underripe tomato or, worse yet, a mushy and mealy tomato that's overripe. But, it doesn't have to be a gamble as to which you're going to get, if you know how to pick the best ones. We've consulted cookbook author Molly Baz, who recently partnered with Amazon in a campaign to create family-friendly, nutritious meals for under $50, to help you pick the best tomato every time.

Baz brings up some important visual and tactile cues to guide you through picking a tomato at its peak. She explains, "A tomato should be heavy, indicating juiciness, and as deep and rich in color as possible. Their skins should be shiny and very tight — no wrinkles! And, they should give a little when pressed between your thumb and forefinger." Since heaviness and ripeness correlate when it comes to picking out good tomatoes, the skin of the produce should be taut, bracing against all that juice. If you see a wrinkled exterior, however, the flesh is more likely to be mealy.

Although there are numerous varieties of tomatoes, Baz insists that her tips are foolproof, sharing, "I'd say use this advice for all tomatoes!" That said, we would add an olfactory element when choosing a ripe tomato – a strong, sweet fragrance will match a tomato's flavorful interior.