Ditch The Butter And Give Texas Roadhouse Rolls A Savory Twist With These Sauces

Texas Roadhouse rolls are well known to be one of the best things that can end up on your table. Served with cinnamon butter and made from scratch, these pillowy pieces can not only complement a meal but can easily stand on their own. If you've buttered up several rolls in quick succession, you understand exactly how tempting these rolls can be, but it might be time to experiment. An employee-recommended hack of pairing rolls with cream gravy may forever change your dining experience. "Old friend worked there and told me about it, I do it every time now," wrote a fan on TikTok. "Rolls in cream gravy! That's a whole game changer," added another.

Texas Roadhouse's menu has other sauces that can steer the dinner rolls into a more savory lane. Peppercorn sauce is more commonly served with other items, but can offer a satisfying accompaniment to the famous buns. The peppery sauce spread onto a warm roll is a savory and sweet contrast that is both well-balanced and pleasing, while creamy gravy paired with a warm roll tastes like it was made in your grandmother's home. The chewy, comforting bite gives cinnamon butter some competition.