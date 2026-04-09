Ditch The Butter And Give Texas Roadhouse Rolls A Savory Twist With These Sauces
Texas Roadhouse rolls are well known to be one of the best things that can end up on your table. Served with cinnamon butter and made from scratch, these pillowy pieces can not only complement a meal but can easily stand on their own. If you've buttered up several rolls in quick succession, you understand exactly how tempting these rolls can be, but it might be time to experiment. An employee-recommended hack of pairing rolls with cream gravy may forever change your dining experience. "Old friend worked there and told me about it, I do it every time now," wrote a fan on TikTok. "Rolls in cream gravy! That's a whole game changer," added another.
Texas Roadhouse's menu has other sauces that can steer the dinner rolls into a more savory lane. Peppercorn sauce is more commonly served with other items, but can offer a satisfying accompaniment to the famous buns. The peppery sauce spread onto a warm roll is a savory and sweet contrast that is both well-balanced and pleasing, while creamy gravy paired with a warm roll tastes like it was made in your grandmother's home. The chewy, comforting bite gives cinnamon butter some competition.
A sampler platter of goodness
You'll simply need to ask your Texas Roadhouse server for a side of peppercorn sauce or creamy gravy if you're dining in, or order the extras to go. You can also try pairing rolls with portobello mushroom sauce if you want an extra kick of umami with your meal. Of course, other Texas Roadhouse sauces like barbecue and blue cheese and ranch can bring a savory depth to the sweet rolls. "Rolls in ranch! Game changer," wrote a fan on TikTok. Some Texas Roadhouse locations also offer green chile sauce that heat-seekers may enjoy spooned onto a roll. This is the kind of sampler platter you won't easily grow tired of.
If you're making frozen rolls at home, you can whip up sauces for yourself and adjust to taste. Peppercorn cream sauce can be made with peppercorns, butter, brandy, flour, heavy cream, and broth. Creamy country gravy is made similarly to a béchamel, with butter, flour, milk, garlic powder, and seasoned to taste. The extra effort is minimal, and the results will be worth it. Tear pieces of the roll to swipe into each sauce to compare flavors.