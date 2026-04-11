Why Beef Tallow Isn't Ideal For Making Duck Confit

Duck Confit is a classic French dish that involves cooking the salt-cured duck in duck fat for a long time at very low temperatures. The result is delicious, moist meat that falls off the bone and melts in your mouth. The method was originally used in the pre-refrigeration era to preserve duck legs from spoiling, adding weight to the theory that necessity is the mother of invention. While the cooking process traditionally uses duck fat, substitutions are not unheard of.

Lard is considered an acceptable swap for the duck fat, as are olive oil and canola oil. But a seasoned chef told Tasting Table that he would stop short of using beef tallow to make duck confit. "Beef tallow would overpower the flavor of the duck," said chef de cuisine of Bresca in Washington, D.C., Garrett Brower. "Duck fat is ideal, but if unavailable I would recommend a neutral vegetable oil with some aromatics like thyme, black pepper, bay leaf, and onion brûlée."

Unlike chicken or turkey, which are fairly neutral, duck meat has an intense, gamey flavor that leans closer in profile to red meat than white. This is why some of the best ways to add flavor to roast duck feature sweet ingredients like oranges, honey, and pomegranate. This is also why throwing the intense, meaty flavor of beef tallow into the mix would be a mistake.