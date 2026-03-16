Duck Confit Started As Peasant Food Until This King Couldn't Get Enough

Duck confit is the crown jewel of many French bistro menus, a refined classic with a reputation for being a bit fancy, but it actually started out as a practical method of preserving meat in the rural southwest of France. Elaborate, formal recipes were known to have a place on aristocratic banquet tables of the time, but confit came from country kitchens, a peasant meal served in farming communities in southwestern France. But that began to change in the late 16th century, thanks to King Henry IV, whose tastes were shaped by the countryside where he had grown up.

The word 'confit' comes from the French verb 'confire,' meaning 'to preserve,' and the technique developed in regions like Gascony. This was way before refrigeration, and cooks needed a way to keep meat edible for long stretches of time. The methodology of confit involves salting meat, then slowly cooking it in its own fat, then storing it in earthenware crocks, called topettes, where it was submerged in the same fat, which sealed it away from air and bacteria. Prepared this way, the meat could last for weeks, or even months. When it was time to eat the confit, a portion could be removed and reheated, crisped to perfection in a pan or oven. The main objective may have been preservation, but it produces a remarkable dish, richly savory and distinctive in texture and flavor.

In the farming communities of southwestern France, the process was part of a broader culinary tradition of using the entire bird. While the legs were prized for confit, and the rendered fat was the cooking medium, other cuts of the bird were turned into sausage and pâté. Even the feathers could be used to stuff pillows and mattresses.