The Liquid Poaching Ingredient For Shrimp Cocktail With Extra Pizzazz

While we're tinkering with the poaching technique, though, why not toss a few more components into the mix? Adding hot sauce to the simmering pot is a simple one-ingredient improvement, but you probably have a few more items laying around the kitchen that are also worth adding.

Instead of using water as the poaching liquid for the shrimp, we can take inspiration from one of the greats, and poach the cocktail shrimp in stock like Jacques Pépin. This is something like a cheat code for flavor, as the brothy liquid comes pre-loaded with plenty of salt as well as a wide variety of aromatic components. For something more unique, you can also try poaching shrimp in Champagne, still white wine, or even beer. Lager and Louisiana-style hot sauce could be an excellent combination.

Really, there is no end to the ingredients that could work in your shrimp-poaching liquid. A pinch of dried herbs or the stalks from a bunch of fresh parsley will add a subtle aroma and brightness to the shellfish. Or, if you have an extra clove or two of savory garlic, you can smash those and toss them in. The same goes for the end of an onion, a juiced lemon, a gnarly nub of ginger root, or a floppy carrot. Whatever spare aromatic odds and ends you have taking up space in the fridge, they can all add a little extra intrigue to your shrimp cocktail — alongside your favorite all-purpose hot sauce, of course.