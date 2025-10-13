Poach Shrimp In This Unexpected Liquid For Delicious Results, According To A Chef
Poached shrimp are often the starting point for dishes like shrimp cocktail or a salad, but what if your shrimp were so tasty that they didn't need anything else? Most recipes call for shrimp to be poached in water, maybe with a few additions like lemon for a little extra flavor. That typically produces perfectly serviceable shrimp, ready for a classic shrimp cocktail or to be covered in sauce. While that may be fine for some, why leave so much flavor on the table by limiting your poaching liquid to water? To get some creative suggestions for poaching shrimp, we asked Nana Darkwah, the executive chef at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort's Ocean Hai restaurant, what overlooked ingredient he would use to poach shrimp.
Darkwah did not disappoint with his answer, saying, "A few overlooked ingredients are adding Champagne and thyme when poaching shrimp or seafood, as it enhances the flavor." That's certainly not your average poached shrimp, and it won't be cheap either, but it makes total sense when you think about it. Beyond adding the subtle, fruity flavors of Champagne to the shrimp, the sparkling wine is alcoholic and acidic. Just like the lemon you might add, the acid in Champagne also helps boost the natural flavors in food. Alcohol does something similar as well, bonding with fat and water in a way that helps them carry more flavor. With those forces combined, Champagne produces incredibly bright and flavorful poached shrimp without overpowering them.
Other ways to poach luxurious, flavorful shrimp
While Champagne will work great as a shrimp poaching liquid, what should you do if even bottles of cheap Champagne are feeling a bit pricy? Darkwah recommends a water mixture with aromatics for flavor. He states, "I suggest using salt water with fresh whole citrus, onion, and garlic." His recipe involves adding the ingredients to the water and then bringing it to a boil, then removing them once you are ready to cook the shrimp. His recipe calls for a medium heat, where the seasoned shrimp stays for about five minutes. Have a bowl of ice water ready, and then transfer the shrimp to it as soon as they're cooked.
Making good poached shrimp means taking advantage of every opportunity to add flavor, and Darkwah adds, "You should season the shrimp both in the liquid and after it is cooked." Taste the poached shrimp and add any extra salt as needed. You can brighten it up with a little lemon, and Darkwah also says you can add a little butter for richness after it cooks. Whether poached in Champagne or Darkwah's recipe, good poached shrimp is best enjoyed in light dishes where its flavor can shine without too much competition. Try it served on crusty bread, over rice, or with lightly dressed pastas and salads. Or just eat it straight by itself, it will be that good.