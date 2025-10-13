Poach Shrimp In This Unexpected Liquid For Delicious Results, According To A Chef

Poached shrimp are often the starting point for dishes like shrimp cocktail or a salad, but what if your shrimp were so tasty that they didn't need anything else? Most recipes call for shrimp to be poached in water, maybe with a few additions like lemon for a little extra flavor. That typically produces perfectly serviceable shrimp, ready for a classic shrimp cocktail or to be covered in sauce. While that may be fine for some, why leave so much flavor on the table by limiting your poaching liquid to water? To get some creative suggestions for poaching shrimp, we asked Nana Darkwah, the executive chef at the Wyndham Grand Clearwater Beach Resort's Ocean Hai restaurant, what overlooked ingredient he would use to poach shrimp.

Darkwah did not disappoint with his answer, saying, "A few overlooked ingredients are adding Champagne and thyme when poaching shrimp or seafood, as it enhances the flavor." That's certainly not your average poached shrimp, and it won't be cheap either, but it makes total sense when you think about it. Beyond adding the subtle, fruity flavors of Champagne to the shrimp, the sparkling wine is alcoholic and acidic. Just like the lemon you might add, the acid in Champagne also helps boost the natural flavors in food. Alcohol does something similar as well, bonding with fat and water in a way that helps them carry more flavor. With those forces combined, Champagne produces incredibly bright and flavorful poached shrimp without overpowering them.