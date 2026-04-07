10 Dazzling Cocktail Recipes Starring Sweet Vermouth
Sweet vermouth (aka red vermouth) is the richer, ruby-hued cousin of dry vermouth. While they are both fortified, botanical-infused wines, each variety offers its own unique flavor profile. Dry vermouth, which is typically pale yellow or clear, has a lighter taste with notes of floral and citrus. It works beautifully in clean, crisp cocktails like martinis and summery sips crafted with botanicals. Sweet vermouth, on the other hand, is higher in sugar and boasts a fruitier, spicier flavor. It pairs especially well with dark spirits, where it balances bitterness and adds plenty of aromatic complexity, all while injecting a welcomed burst of color.
It's a key component of the beloved Negroni cocktail, but sweet vermouth also shines in a variety of other classic sips, which is why we've rounded up some of our favorites. There are bold, whiskey-based concoctions, refreshing frozen slushies, and everything in between. So, if you've got a bottle of this flavor-packed wine sitting in your fridge, consider whipping up something new for your next cocktail night and take your pick from this classy-yet-comforting lineup.
1. Americano Cocktail
The Americano cocktail is a slightly lighter take on the Negroni. It skips the gin but still offers a moreish, bittersweet, citrus-forward flavor. Campari liqueur and orange bitters provide a bold hit of zestiness and blend brilliantly with the fruity notes of the sweet vermouth.
To keep things light and fizzy, the drink is topped with chilled soda water, and a simple orange twist makes the perfect garnish. This one makes for a fantastically refreshing and sophisticated pre-dinner drink.
Recipe: Americano Cocktail
2. Classic Negroni Cocktail
Of course, the classic Negroni deserves a spot in our lineup. This timeless sip is bursting with boozy brightness, and it's wonderfully simple to whip up. Gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth join forces before being strained and finished with an orange peel garnish.
The Negroni offers a boldly bitter taste, with layers of fruitiness, herbal notes, and a hint of sweetness. It's commonly served as an aperitif and feels wonderfully refined.
Recipe: Classic Negroni Cocktail
3. 3-Ingredient Rob Roy
If you fancy a smokier, spicier tipple, give the Rob Roy a try. This sweet vermouth-spiked drink is blended with Scotch whisky and Peychaud's bitters, and the resulting creation is beautifully balanced.
The vermouth brings a touch of sweetness, and the bitters introduce notes of cherry and anise that work incredibly well with the musky richness of the whisky. This cocktail, finished with a glossy Luxardo cherry and an orange twist, is an equally elegant pick for a cocktail party or a cozy evening in.
Recipe: 3-Ingredient Rob Roy
4. Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
The Boulevardier is another delightfully bold, full-bodied cocktail made with sweet vermouth. Here, rye whiskey and Campari are the mix-ins of choice; they offer an irresistible balance of warmth and citrusy bitterness. The vermouth helps mellow this punchy duo with its subtle sweetness, and the result is a bright, palate-cleansing drink that's designed to be slow-sipped. It's a top pick for whiskey lovers who also enjoy the layered booziness of the Negroni.
Recipe: Classic Boulevardier Cocktail
5. Classic Negroni Sbagliato Cocktail
The Negroni Sbagliato is a fizzier twist on the classic drink, calling for the usual Campari and sweet vermouth, but swapping the gin for Prosecco. This approach lightens things up dramatically, creating a crisper, fruitier drink with a more refreshing feel.
To amp up the visual appeal, we love to garnish ours with a slice of blood orange. Consider pairing your Negroni Sbagliato with an appetizer platter of salty, savory goodies like cured meats, cheeses, and nuts.
6. Winter Boulevardier Cocktail
While the classic Boulevardier cocktail consists of whiskey, Campari, and sweet vermouth, this wintery version swaps the sharp, citrusy liqueur for something a little richer and sweeter: Amaro Averna Siciliano.
This traditional Sicilian liqueur has a distinct dark color and a syrupy consistency. It offers citrusy notes, a caramel-like taste, and herbal and spicy undertones. The festive vibes are also reflected in the garnish: a pine branch and a fragrant dried orange slice.
Recipe: Winter Boulevardier Cocktail
7. Negroni Slushies
Turn a Negroni into something more playful and summer-appropriate with this deliciously refreshing slushie. Orange and grapefruit juices are combined with ice and the classic trio of gin, vermouth, and Campari, leaving you with a thick, icy concoction that's perfect for poolside sipping. You can also boost the flavor with a dash of orange bitters before serving.
Recipe: Negroni Slushies
8. Classic Manhattan Cocktail
The Manhattan was one of the earliest cocktails to include vermouth, and it has remained a modern-day staple for good reason. This whiskey-based drink boasts a well-rounded taste with plenty of herbal complexity from the Angostura bitters and aromatic depth from the vermouth. When shaken with ice and strained into a chilled glass, the ingredients yield a robust, bittersweet sip with a satisfying kick. Twisting an orange peel over each glass before serving adds a final hit of citrus flavor.
Recipe: Classic Manhattan Cocktail
9. Negroni With Sparkling Wine
You can absolutely enjoy the fizzy lightness of the Negroni Sbagliato without ditching the classic Negroni's gin component. This version, made with sparkling wine, brings together the best of both worlds.
It begins with the typical Negroni base of gin, sweet vermouth, and Campari and simply tops this up with pinot noir sparkling wine for a lively, effervescent finish. This way, the booziness is preserved, but the drink feels a little more celebratory.
Recipe: Negroni With Sparkling Wine
10. Greenpoint Cocktail
The Greenpoint cocktail is essentially a Manhattan with an extra layer of aromatic complexity, thanks to the inclusion of yellow Chartreuse. This French liqueur gives the drink a subtle honeyed sweetness and introduces notes of mint, citrus, and pine. A dash of orange bitters also boosts the sharpness, as does the fragrant lemon peel garnish. The finished drink has a pleasing depth that sets it apart from other whiskey-based cocktails.
Recipe: Greenpoint Cocktail
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