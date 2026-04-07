10 Dazzling Cocktail Recipes Starring Sweet Vermouth

Sweet vermouth (aka red vermouth) is the richer, ruby-hued cousin of dry vermouth. While they are both fortified, botanical-infused wines, each variety offers its own unique flavor profile. Dry vermouth, which is typically pale yellow or clear, has a lighter taste with notes of floral and citrus. It works beautifully in clean, crisp cocktails like martinis and summery sips crafted with botanicals. Sweet vermouth, on the other hand, is higher in sugar and boasts a fruitier, spicier flavor. It pairs especially well with dark spirits, where it balances bitterness and adds plenty of aromatic complexity, all while injecting a welcomed burst of color.

It's a key component of the beloved Negroni cocktail, but sweet vermouth also shines in a variety of other classic sips, which is why we've rounded up some of our favorites. There are bold, whiskey-based concoctions, refreshing frozen slushies, and everything in between. So, if you've got a bottle of this flavor-packed wine sitting in your fridge, consider whipping up something new for your next cocktail night and take your pick from this classy-yet-comforting lineup.