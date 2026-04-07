For Chewy, Crispy Bacon That's Almost Impossible To Burn, Cook It The Irish Way

If you're looking to cook the crispiest bacon in your kitchen, it's easy enough to assume that throwing strips of bacon into a skillet with some fat is the way to go, but after trying a different method, your approach may change for good. Instead of keeping a close watch to make sure pieces don't burn, water eliminates the problem. The Irish boil bacon to use in their recipes, and the results are chewy and tender with just the right amount of crispy edges. "This is THE superior technique, nothing else comes close," wrote a fan on YouTube.

Cooking bacon in water is a technique that involves just covering bacon with water in a pan. When set over medium-high heat, the water heats the fat then evaporates, and the bacon begins to crisp in its own rendered fat. At that point turn the heat down so it doesn't brown too fast, then, after the bottom side turns crisp, flip the pieces and cook until both sides have color and texture. Once removed from the pan, strips can be set onto a paper towel or wire rack before serving. You'll notice that the bacon can take on a slight ham-like quality with this cooking process, particularly when used to cook traditional Irish back bacon, which is cured from the loin rather than the belly of the pig and is leaner than American cuts.

Another Irish method of boiling bacon is reserved for if you have a large piece of salty bacon meat. This is then simmered in a pot of water for around 30 minutes per pound, creating a boiled ham effect. It's what is used to make traditional Irish cabbage and sliced bacon dishes. But with this method, you don't get crispy bacon unless you then fry the slices.