The Oil Substitute That Keeps Brownies Rich And Fudgy, According To An Expert

People love brownies, and according to the South Florida Reporter, which cites data from the National Brownie Committee of America, Americans eat 1,457,966,002 of them per year. Is it dubious that this group has it down to the exact number? Probably, but you can't argue that people aren't fans. Most brownie recipes call for oil, but not everyone wants to use certain kinds of fats if there is an alternative. Brownies can be made with a few oil substitutes, so we went to an expert to find out what ensures that rich, fudgy texture.

Tasting Table spoke to celebrity cake artist Kristina Lavallee, aka The Cake Girl, to find out what she recommends as the best substitute for oil if you still want fudgy brownies. "Greek yogurt is a great substitute for oil as it bakes the most consistently as it relates to texture and flavor," she told us. "For a normal batch, you'd use around ⅙ cup of Greek yogurt. The yogurt tends to keep things chocolatey and moist, and I like it because it preserves the texture since it is a little thicker and does not dry out the recipe as some other substitutes do."

As an added bonus, when you swap oil for Greek yogurt, you'll also boost the protein in your brownies. If you're looking to make your chocolatey treat a little healthier, it's a great option.