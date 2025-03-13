The Best Vegetable Oil Substitute For Brownies, According To An Expert

Whether the treat is made from scratch or comes from a box, brownies usually depend on some sort of oil to pull all of the ingredients together. Many recipes and boxed varieties of brownies call for vegetable oil, partially because it's affordable and already in most home kitchens. Like most recipes, which are essentially a guideline, you can easily make adjustments to enhance the flavor or to replace something you don't have. When it comes to substituting vegetable oil in brownies, there's one ideal option, according to Jessie Sheehan, a baker, recipe developer, and author behind the cookbook "Snackable Bakes."

"If your brownie recipe calls for vegetable oil, as many boxed brownies do, you can substitute melted butter for a richer, more flavorful final product," she reveals. What makes this even easier is that substituting vegetable oil with butter is a simple 1:1 ratio, making it easy to follow Sheehan's suggestion. It's best to use unsalted butter for your upgraded brownies because it will allow you to have total control of the flavor of the baked good. One tip when cooking with butter is to melt it in the microwave for this ingredient swap.