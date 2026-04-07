The Absolute Worst Texas Roadhouse Cocktail Is So Sweet It Could Be Dessert

Texas Roadhouse is known for a wide selection of steaks and iconic menu items like rolls with cinnamon butter and a marshmallow-topped sweet potato. However, like any steakhouse worth its salt, Texas Roadhouse also has a cocktail menu. We sampled 9 Texas Roadhouse cocktails, ranking them according to flavor, presentation, and price.

According to our criteria, the absolute worst Texas Roadhouse cocktail is the Island Cooler, a bright blue drink consisting of coconut rum, peach schnapps, blue curacao, sweet and sour mix, and lemonade. Its blue hue and pop of orange and red, thanks to a cherry and orange slice garnish, earned points for presentation, while its $8 price tag is also pretty reasonable considering it's served in a veritable fishbowl of a serving glass. However, the taste was so overwhelmingly sweet that a reasonable price and presentation weren't enough to compensate. Peach schnapps is undeniably sweet with an intense peach flavor, and if it were simply the schnapps, the nutty coconut flavor and tartness from the lemonade and sweet and sour mix would balance out the sweetness. But the addition of blue curacao, a veritable triple sec flavor doppelganger, loaded on even more citric sweetness, tipping the scales into an overly sugary taste and syrupy mouthfeel.

While coconut, citrus, and peach sound like a summery and rich trifecta, Texas Roadhouse needs to go back to the drawing board with the Island Cooler. Altering the ratio of each ingredient would help to enhance the tasting notes and downplay the sweetness.