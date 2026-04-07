Give Salmon A Sweet And Spicy Twist With Just 2 Ingredients
Out of all the ways you should be seasoning salmon but aren't, oranges and chiles might be the best combination of sweet and spicy. The sweetness of a juicy orange doesn't overwhelm salmon's flavor and fatty texture, while the heat from Fresno chiles cuts through the salmon's fat and complements the sweetness of the oranges. Fresno chiles are moderately spicy peppers that resemble red jalapeños, but they have thinner skin and usually a pointier tip than jalapeños, although they rank about the same spiciness and heat level on the Scoville scale. There is a wide variety of oranges that you can choose from, but navel, cara cara, and blood oranges work particularly well for this application.
While it's nice to crack into a layer of shatteringly crisp salmon skin on a filet of pan-fried fish, that takes a lot of technique and, frankly, a lot of clean up afterward from all the oil spattering onto your stove out of the hot pan. Instead of ultra-high heat on the stovetop, consider a method with lower heat and much less effort. Slow roasting is a foolproof method for those who tend to overcook salmon. If you don't have time to slow roast, you could lightly char orange slices and a whole Fresno chile in a cast iron skillet before removing them to quickly sear and cook the salmon. Slice the charred Fresno, then top the salmon with sliced Fresno and charred oranges to serve.
Sweet and spicy perfection
A buttery, whole slice of salmon covered in citrus and chiles makes a stunning presentation on a dinner table, so consider it for your next dinner party. It's easy to prepare ahead and throw in the oven as guests arrive. Preheat the oven to 275 degrees Fahrenheit, then season the entire side of skinless salmon generously with salt. Toss thinly sliced oranges and Fresno chiles with olive oil and salt, then layer half the mixture onto the bottom of a baking dish large enough to fit the salmon. Place the side of salmon on top of the citrus mix and drizzle with olive oil, then scatter the remaining half of the mixture on top. Roast for 30 to 45 minutes, depending on how large your fish is and how well you want the salmon cooked. To serve, simply use a fish spatula or a large spoon to break up the tender fish.
Feel free to experiment with herbs in your citrus-chile combination, like adding a few sprigs of dill on top of the fish or tucking some fresh thyme underneath. If you're heat-adverse or if jalapeños are too spicy for your liking, you could use pickled fresnos instead, as the heat is balanced out with sugar and vinegar. You can use pickled fresnos as you would fresh fresnos when cooking salmon, as they hold their structure well when pickled. If you can't tolerate any spice, omit the chiles, as oranges still lend an amazing flavor to salmon.