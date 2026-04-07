Give Salmon A Sweet And Spicy Twist With Just 2 Ingredients

Out of all the ways you should be seasoning salmon but aren't, oranges and chiles might be the best combination of sweet and spicy. The sweetness of a juicy orange doesn't overwhelm salmon's flavor and fatty texture, while the heat from Fresno chiles cuts through the salmon's fat and complements the sweetness of the oranges. Fresno chiles are moderately spicy peppers that resemble red jalapeños, but they have thinner skin and usually a pointier tip than jalapeños, although they rank about the same spiciness and heat level on the Scoville scale. There is a wide variety of oranges that you can choose from, but navel, cara cara, and blood oranges work particularly well for this application.

While it's nice to crack into a layer of shatteringly crisp salmon skin on a filet of pan-fried fish, that takes a lot of technique and, frankly, a lot of clean up afterward from all the oil spattering onto your stove out of the hot pan. Instead of ultra-high heat on the stovetop, consider a method with lower heat and much less effort. Slow roasting is a foolproof method for those who tend to overcook salmon. If you don't have time to slow roast, you could lightly char orange slices and a whole Fresno chile in a cast iron skillet before removing them to quickly sear and cook the salmon. Slice the charred Fresno, then top the salmon with sliced Fresno and charred oranges to serve.